It's a great time to be an Ottawa 67's player or just as a big fan of the OHL team. The Barber Poles didn't need the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick's Day, easily defeating the Kingston Frontenacs by a score of 8-3 to finish off their regular season. On Monday night, the hardware was handed out at their annual Awards Banquet.

As Chris Hofley mentions, the name Tye Felhaber was repeated throughout the night. The phenomenal OHL forward just finished a 59-goal, 109-point regular season and won three 67's awards. Standout rookie Marco Rossi, Noel Hoefenmayer and Sasha Chmelevski were also honoured.

Tye Felhaber, a Pembroke native is the team MVP, top scorer and a top forward has an entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars.

Marco Rossi who hails from Austria is the team's Rookie of the Year with 29 goals and 65 points in only 53 games. Some mid-season injuries forced him to miss ice time. His numbers eclipse former 67's stars, namely Tyler Toffoli, Sean Monahan and Logan Couture in their first OHL seasons.

Sasha Chmelevski, great leader for the team won the Sean Monahan Award. This trophy is given to the player who best exemplifies leadership, courage and passion.

The top defenceman award was given to Noel Hoefenmayer who has been with the team for four years. The Toronto born blueliner beat Ottawa Senators defenceman's stats with the 67's. Hoefenmayer had an incredible season with 16 goals and 62 points in 68 games this year, a record for the defenceman who is an Arizona Coyotes prospect and one of the great leaders for the team.

Cedrick Andree and Sam Bitten share the Brian Kilrea Award due to their tireless effort and amazing work in the community. The Bobby Smith Award was handed out to Graeme Clarke who easily juggles his academics and hockey career. Chmelevski won his second award with the Roger Neilson Award, another academic achiever who is a 67's leader and top player.

The Barber Poles who finished first in the OHl, kickstart their playoff run against the Hamilton Bulldogs this Friday in Game 1 of the Easern Conference quarter-finals at home. Tickets for the playoffs at Lansdowne Park are on sale now.

Come cheer on your home team with these remarkable players.