Long stretch of hot, sunny weather in Ottawa

It will be a beautiful weekend in the capital with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 22 C on Friday.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 7 C overnight.

There will be an extended stretch of hot, sunny weather in Ottawa throughout the weekend and next week due to a ‘Rex block’ developing over the province.

The atmospheric blocking pattern is expected to linger for several days. Ottawa’s long-term forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the high 20s until at least next Thursday.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 27 C.

Expect clear skies tomorrow evening and an overnight low of 13 C.

On Sunday – sunny skies and a high of 28 C.