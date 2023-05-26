Long stretch of hot, sunny weather in Ottawa
It will be a beautiful weekend in the capital with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 22 C on Friday.
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 7 C overnight.
There will be an extended stretch of hot, sunny weather in Ottawa throughout the weekend and next week due to a ‘Rex block’ developing over the province.
The atmospheric blocking pattern is expected to linger for several days. Ottawa’s long-term forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the high 20s until at least next Thursday.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 27 C.
Expect clear skies tomorrow evening and an overnight low of 13 C.
On Sunday – sunny skies and a high of 28 C.
