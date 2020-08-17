OTTAWA -- With masks being mandatory for kids in grades 4 to 12, and recommended for younger kids, reusable cloth masks will be part of every family's back to school kit, for those returning to in class learning.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca has compiled a list of some local mask sellers who offer kid-sized masks at affordable prices.

If you live in Ottawa and do not have the means to purchase a mask, call 3-1-1 or email the City's Human Needs Task Force (HNTF@ottawa.ca) to find out how to get one.

MIJAYS

Mijays

MIJays offers masks in both adult and child sizes in a variety of patterns for between $5 and $7 each. They are available in cotton, linen, polyester, and rayon.

https://mijays.com/shop/

OTTAWA REUSABLE FACE MASKS

Ottawa reusable face mask

Ottawa Reusable Face Masks sells a three-pack of non-woven fabric masks in child sizes for $15. Masks are available in wine red or pink.

https://www.ottawareusablefacemask.ca/collections/kids-non-woven-fabric-masks

IRVING RIVERS

Irving Rivers

Irving Rivers in the ByWard Market has masks for sale at $10 each, in adult and youth sizes.

https://www.irvingrivers.com/

PRETTY YELLOW HOUSE

Pretty Yellow House

Carleton Place's Pretty Yellow House has pleated masks for kids in several different patterns, from butterflies to dinosaurs and more. Each mask is cotton and costs $10.

https://prettyyellowhouse.ca/collections/surgical-style-masks/products/pleated-kids-mask-small

MILK

Milk Shop Mask

Milk Shop in the ByWard Market sells face masks in kid sizes for $12 each. These masks are colourful and come in many different patterns. You can also get face shields for $10.

https://milkshop.ca/collections/kids-masks

ABOUTFACE

Aboutface Masks

Aboutface Masks has several different patterns in sizes for kids and teens for $13.50 per mask. 

https://aboutface-masks.com/collections/new-childrens-collection

UNITED WAY FACING FORWARD

Facing Forward

If you want to buy in bulk, United Way East Ontario's Facing Forward campaign sells masks in adult and youth sizes in packs of 25. A single 25-pack costs $374.75, which works out to $15 per mask. Larger orders mean a lower cost, as well. Masks are printed with a message on the front in either English or French.

https://www.unitedwayeo.ca/facing-forward/