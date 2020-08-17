OTTAWA -- With masks being mandatory for kids in grades 4 to 12, and recommended for younger kids, reusable cloth masks will be part of every family's back to school kit, for those returning to in class learning.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca has compiled a list of some local mask sellers who offer kid-sized masks at affordable prices.

Are you selling child and youth-sized masks? Email us at ottawanews@ctv.ca

If you live in Ottawa and do not have the means to purchase a mask, call 3-1-1 or email the City's Human Needs Task Force (HNTF@ottawa.ca) to find out how to get one.

MIJAYS

MIJays offers masks in both adult and child sizes in a variety of patterns for between $5 and $7 each. They are available in cotton, linen, polyester, and rayon.

https://mijays.com/shop/

OTTAWA REUSABLE FACE MASKS

Ottawa Reusable Face Masks sells a three-pack of non-woven fabric masks in child sizes for $15. Masks are available in wine red or pink.

https://www.ottawareusablefacemask.ca/collections/kids-non-woven-fabric-masks

IRVING RIVERS

Irving Rivers in the ByWard Market has masks for sale at $10 each, in adult and youth sizes.

https://www.irvingrivers.com/

PRETTY YELLOW HOUSE

Carleton Place's Pretty Yellow House has pleated masks for kids in several different patterns, from butterflies to dinosaurs and more. Each mask is cotton and costs $10.

https://prettyyellowhouse.ca/collections/surgical-style-masks/products/pleated-kids-mask-small

MILK

Milk Shop in the ByWard Market sells face masks in kid sizes for $12 each. These masks are colourful and come in many different patterns. You can also get face shields for $10.

https://milkshop.ca/collections/kids-masks

ABOUTFACE

Aboutface Masks has several different patterns in sizes for kids and teens for $13.50 per mask.

https://aboutface-masks.com/collections/new-childrens-collection

UNITED WAY FACING FORWARD

If you want to buy in bulk, United Way East Ontario's Facing Forward campaign sells masks in adult and youth sizes in packs of 25. A single 25-pack costs $374.75, which works out to $15 per mask. Larger orders mean a lower cost, as well. Masks are printed with a message on the front in either English or French.

https://www.unitedwayeo.ca/facing-forward/