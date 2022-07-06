Federal government giving Diefenbunker $600,000 for museum upgrades

Federal government giving Diefenbunker $600,000 for museum upgrades

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?

Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina