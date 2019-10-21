

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





After 40 days of campaigning, voters head to the polls today in Canada' 43rd federal election.

Follow this page all evening for updates from our CTV News team in Ottawa. The polls in Ontario close at 9:30 p.m. EST, with polls across the country closed by 10 p.m. EST.

With more than 10 per cent of voters undecided, according to the latest Nanos polling, it will be interesting to see how many of those electors show up to the polls today.

Voter turnout from the last few federal elections:

2015: 68.5 per cent

2011: 61.1 per cent

2008: 58.8 per cent

2006: 64.7 per cent

One of the close races we're following is Ottawa-Centre. Liberal candidate Catherine McKenna is looking to hold onto her seat, but is facing competition from NDP candidate Emilie Taman.

"Elections are choices, and I'm certainly hoping that I will earn peoples' vote again," McKenna said Monday morning.

Ottawa-Centre has a long history of electing New Democrats, with the party holding for the riding more than a decade before McKenna won in 2015. It also had the highest voter turnout in the country in 2015, at just over 82 per cent.

Kanata-Carleton is a swing riding to watch, where incumbent Liberal Karen McCrimmon is facing a challenge from Conservative Justina McCaffrey in an area that has historically leaned blue. McCrimmon won the riding by nearly 8,000 votes in 2015.

We have team coverage of #elxn43 across ridings in #Ottawa. I am at the first of our stops in Kanata-Carleton, historically this riding was Tory blue, but Liberal @karenmccrimmon took it in 2015. This year @JustinaCPC will be looking to take it back. #ottnews #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/n61UikbycP — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) October 21, 2019

Incumbent Pierre Poilievre will be looking to hold onto the riding of Carleton for the Conservatives. He is facing a close race with Liberal Chris Rodgers. Back in 2015, Poilievre won by less than 2,000 votes.

A reminder on the numbers: a political party needs to win 170 out of 338 seats to secure a majority government in the House of Commons.