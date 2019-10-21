

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





After 40 days of campaigning, voters head to the polls today in Canada' 43rd federal election.

Follow this page all evening for eastern Ontario and western Quebec updates from our CTV News team in Ottawa. The polls in Ontario and Quebec close at 9:30 p.m. EST, with polls across the country closed by 10 p.m. EST.

A reminder on the numbers: a political party needs to win 170 out of 338 seats to secure a majority government in the House of Commons.