

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





After a 40-day campaign, Canadians have their say today in the 43rd federal election.

More than 27 million Canadians are eligible to cast ballots in the election. Elections Canada says more than 4.7 million Canadians already cast ballots in advance polls over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know to vote today.

When to vote:

Polling stations will be open in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where to vote:

Elections Canada says if you’re registered, you should have received a voter information card in the mail. It tells you where and when you can vote.

If you didn’t get your voter information card, you can register at your assigned polling station. Visit the Elections Canada website to find your voter information.

To find where to vote, visit www.elections.ca

ID to vote:

To vote in the federal election you must prove your identity and address. Elections Canada says there’s three ways to prove your identity.

Show one of these pieces of ID: Your driver’s licence Any other card issued by a Canadian government with your phot, name and current address Show two pieces of ID Both must have your name and at least one must have your current address Examples include utility bill and student ID card or voter information card and bank statement. If you don’t have ID, you can declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and is assigned to your polling station vouch for you.

Time off to vote:

By law, everyone who is eligible to vote must have three consecutive hours to cast their vote on election day. According to Elections Canada, if your hours of work do not allow for three consecutive hours to vote, your employer must give you time off.