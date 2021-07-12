OTTAWA -- Just in time for the summer blockbuster season, most movie theatres will once again be open as of this Friday and cinema owners and film buffs are looking forward to it.

“We have a lot of people very excited to get back in here,” says Josh Stafford, co-owner of the Mayfair Theatre in Old Ottawa South.

He has a lot of work to do this week, he says.

“So much to do when you run a small business, normally, and then now, when we’re coming back from a lockdown, it’s just an endless amount of stuff,” he tells CTV News Ottawa. “Normal things like cleaning, but then you realize that we haven’t had an order of popcorn or candy for months and months and months.”

Movie theatres will still be under COVID-19 restrictions, with 50 per cent capacity in Step 3.

“When people come in, they’ll see a bunch of seats caution-taped off,” says Stafford.

Seating at the Mayfair will be rearranged to maintain a two-metre distance.

“We’re still kind of triple checking ourselves, but we think that’s going to be at around 100 patrons, which—glass half-full—is 50 more patrons than in the previous times between lockdowns.”

Cineplex, Canada’s largest cinema chain, says they will also be reopening on Friday, telling CTV News Ottawa that tickets for shows will go on sale this Wednesday.

The Bytowne Cinema, under new ownership, says they’re aiming for a September reopening.

“We’re still doing a bit of work on some renovations in the theatre,” says co-owner Daniel Demois. “We’re working on the snack bar and concession stand, the projection booth, and we’re still trying to get the liquor license in place before we reopen.”

Stafford is looking forward to showing movies again.

“It will be so nice to just get back to a business that is selling movie tickets and popcorn instead of worrying about all of this other stuff.”