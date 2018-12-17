

CTV Ottawa





If your holiday plans include downloading an audiobook of Margaret Atwood's "A Handmaid's Tale" from a public library, or unwinding with an electronic copy of Justin Trudeau's "Common Ground," you could be out of luck.

Libraries across Canada are running into barriers in accessing both ebooks and digital audiobooks for their patrons. Sharon Day with the Canadian Urban Library Council says major ebook publishers are charging unfair prices and Audible -- the company that owns the rights to many digital audiobooks -- is declining to share them at all. In the case of ebooks, there are restrictive library licensing models in place that are set by the publishers, Day says.

Each of Canada's "Big 5" publishers -- Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster -- subscribe to the so-called one copy, one user model that mirrors a physical lending model. That means the ebook 'copy' can only be downloaded on one device at a time.

Some of those publishers also have more restrictions. For example, each copy of a Macmillan ebook expires after 52 circulations or two years, whichever comes first, Day said.



However, the problem isn't necessarily the model but the price, she said. While a physical book might cost $22, it can cost the library $100 for a copy of the electronic version.

"We face excessively high prices and restrictive models for these ebooks," Day sarys.

The price continues to rise when libraries purchase multiple copies of an ebook -- and multiple forms of the same book, including hard and soft covers and audiobooks -- in an effort to shorten waitlists.

"It's not a sustainable model. We're having trouble making sure we have all the content for our customers that they want to see," Day says

Neither Audible nor the Big 5 publishers could immediately be reached for comment.

Day said libraries aren't looking for a handout -- just a more fair deal that balances the importance of compensating authors with providing democratic access to the content.

"It's our core mandate to provide universal access to information for everyone in a society," she said.



