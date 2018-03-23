

The Ottawa Hospital is celebrating a big milestone today; funding for a new hospital for the Civic campus.

In front of hospital staff today, Liberal MPPs and MPs announced up to $1.8 billion to help build a new civic hospital building on the Sir John Carling Site.

The current hospital is located on Carling Avenue right across the Central Experimental Farm.

The original Civic Hospital building opened in 1924.

"At Queen's Park Ottawa is front and centre when it comes to the needs of our citizens and today is a big indication of that," said Ottawa MPP Yasir Naqvi.

The Wynne government cabinet ministers has been criss- crossing the province this week handing out chegues to boost health care services ranging from $2 billion dollars in additional funding for mental health to new hospital construction.

Premier Wynne was in Ottawa last week to announce $105 million for a new facility for the Ottawa Children's Treatment Centre and CHEO.

Local Liberal MPPs insist this is not a campaign annoucement as work to secure land and funding for a new Civic Campus has taken years to complete.

The provincial election is June 7, 2018.

— Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) March 23, 2018