Levels of respiratory viruses circulating in Ottawa 'remain high', Ottawa Public Health warns

Ottawa Public Health warns the levels of respiratory viruses circulating in the community "remain high" heading into the first weekend of December.

In its weekly "Respiratory Virus Snapshot, OPH says the wastewater viral signals show "moderate" levels of RSV and COVID-19, while the influenza levels are "high".

"If we only looked at COVID-19 levels, we'd see the overall trends with our COVID-19 monitoring indicators are down compared to a month ago," OPH said on Twitter. "So just focusing on COVID-19 levels could make you think the overall levels of risk are lower than before.

"Our friends at CHEO have seen significant volumes of other respiratory viruses, like flu & RSV. And those viruses do have an impact on the levels of risk as a community, including our health system."

With the levels of respiratory viruses circulating in Ottawa remaining high, OPH reminds people to wear masks and stay home if you are sick to help limit the spread of viruses.

Two more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19 this week.

In its twice weekly COVID-19 report, Ottawa Public Health reports 154 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and two new deaths.

There are 17 Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection, down from 18 on Tuesday. There are four people in the ICU.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 80 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 19 patients

Montfort Hospital: 9 patients

CHEO: Two patients

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 86,525 total cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 970 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 21-27): 21.2

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 9.8 per cent

Known active cases: 322

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Nov. 28.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 923,947

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,044

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 609,247

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 302,417

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 33 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 in hospital, 6 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 93 in hospital, 1 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

9 in hospitals

4 in long-term care homes

5 in retirement homes

1 in group homes

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

1 in a hospital

1 in a retirement home

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS