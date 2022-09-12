Late summer storm could bring 50 to 75 mm of rain to Ottawa
You will need your umbrella and raincoat as you head out the door to work and school today, with Ottawa set to receive a record amount of rain.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ottawa, saying the capital could see as much as 75 mm of rain today.
"Rain, at times heavy, is expected beginning near noon today," Environment Canada said in a statement, adding heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
The warning says rainfall amounts of 50 of 75 mm are expected this afternoon through early Wednesday morning, with higher amounts possible for areas that receive "multiple thunderstorms."
Rainfall warnings are also in effect for the upper Ottawa Valley, Prescott and Russell, Lanark County, and along the St. Lawrence from Kingston to Cornwall.
The forecast calls for showers at times heavy to begin this morning, with a risk of a thunderstorm. Local amounts 15 to 25 mm. High 21 C, with the temperature falling to 16 C this afternoon.
Showers at times heavy ending overnight then cloudy with a chance of showers. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Temperature steady near 15 C.
The record for greatest rainfall on Sept. 13 in Ottawa is 28.7 mm, set back in 1947.
Wednesday will be mainly cloudy. High 18 C, with the temperature falling to 12 C in the afternoon.
The outlook for Thursday is sunny and a high of 18 C. Friday will be sunny with a high of 19 C.
