OTTAWA -- Construction crews will be working late nights and weekends on the O-Train south extension this summer in a bid to speed up construction of the north-south rail line.

The city of Ottawa says as part of the Stage 2 O-Train south extension project, TransitNEXT will be increasing work hours and days at various locations across the project to maximize the 2021 construction season.

The city says the goal is accelerate construction timelines where possible.

O-Train construction sites at Ellwood Diamond (Via Rail crossing), the Hunt Club Rail Bridge and Limebank Station will see double shifts, with work starting at 7 a.m. and finishing at 3 a.m.

"Noise will be intermittent and is expected to be within the limit set in the Project Agreement and Noise Bylaw exemption permits," said the city.

Construction sites at Bayview Station, Corso Italia Station, Walkley Station, Ellwood Diamond, Hunt Club Bridge, Earl Armstrong Rail Bridge and Bowesville Rail Bridge will see work on weekends.

The double-shift and weekend construction work will begin in the next few weeks, and extend over the summer and fall construction season.

As part of the O-Train south extension project, the city is expanding the commuter system from Bayview Station to Riverside South.

Last month, city staff said it was reviewing possible delays with the Trillium Line expansion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.