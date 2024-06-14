OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • LaSalle Causeway demolition underway with June 30 target date to resume marine traffic

    The LaSalle Causeway on the Cataraqui River in Kingston, Ont. June 14th, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa). The LaSalle Causeway on the Cataraqui River in Kingston, Ont. June 14th, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa).
    Share

    Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says demolition of the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont. is underway, and the federal government is targeting the end of June for the resumption of marine traffic.

    "Some of the timelines, they've shifted," said Stefan Dery, the Director General for PSPC. "But that's been part and parcel due to decisions that we've taken."

    The bridge, which connects the east end of Kingston to downtown, was damaged during construction on March 30. It has been closed since then, as PSPC attempted to make repairs. On May 29, two months later, they determined demolition was the best course of action.

    On Friday, federal officials were on the hot seat as residents and business owners voiced their concerns.

    "Coming today and not having any new information about what solutions would be in place after the demolition of the existing causeway, that's what's disappointing. We want to know what that temporary structure will look like," said Krista LeClair, the Executive Director of Kingston Accommodation Partners.

    The only timeline PSPC provided Friday was the potential resumption of marine traffic by June 30. There is no confirmation on what type of bridge will replace the Causeway, or when residents can expect a re-opening.

    "It's a very fluid situation, right?" Dery said. "Originally our intent was to progress with the repair of the bridge."

    Some businesses impacted by the Causeway's ongoing closure suggested PSPC cover their revenue losses, but Dery said they are not in a position to commit to reimbursement.

    PSPC also declined to elaborate on the circumstances that led to the damage on March 30. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin outlines his terms for truce with Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News