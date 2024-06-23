Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ottawa Sunday

The capital is under a severe thunderstorm watch, as the rainfall warning that was issued Saturday morning is still in effect.

Environment Canada says the severe thunderstorm is expected to start this afternoon to early this evening, bringing with it wind gusts up to 90 km/h, torrential downpours. nickel to toonie size hail and risk of tornadoes.

"Scattered thunderstorms are expected to begin around noon. The main hazards will be strong wind gusts and torrential downpours. A tornado risk exists, though the greatest potential is likely to remain stateside. A few of the strongest thunderstorms may be capable of producing nickel to toonie size hail," said the weather agency on its website Sunday.

Meanwhile, the capital continues to be under a rainfall warning, where 40 to 60 millimetres of rain are expected over the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

"A low pressure system will continue to bring significant rainfall to the region through this afternoon. Areas that receive multiple thunderstorms may have the potential to exceed 60 mm locally," Environment Canada said. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Weather forecast

The weather agency calls for a high of 22 C Sunday and an amount of rain from 30 to 40 mm --showers at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. It feels like 31 with humidex.

It will be cloudy tonight. A 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm this evening are also in the forecast.

On Monday, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers – risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Clear skies and a low of 16 C are in the forecast for Monday night.

Sunny skies and a high of 29 C are in the forecast for Tuesday. At night, it'll become cloudy, and a 30 per cent chance of showers with a low of 19 C are forecasted.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 14 C.

The hot weather Ottawa saw from Monday to Friday is expected to continue through the end of June and start of July.

Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-normal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario through the next four weeks.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle