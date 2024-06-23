Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ottawa Sunday
The capital is under a severe thunderstorm watch, as the rainfall warning that was issued Saturday morning is still in effect.
Environment Canada says the severe thunderstorm is expected to start this afternoon to early this evening, bringing with it wind gusts up to 90 km/h, torrential downpours. nickel to toonie size hail and risk of tornadoes.
"Scattered thunderstorms are expected to begin around noon. The main hazards will be strong wind gusts and torrential downpours. A tornado risk exists, though the greatest potential is likely to remain stateside. A few of the strongest thunderstorms may be capable of producing nickel to toonie size hail," said the weather agency on its website Sunday.
Meanwhile, the capital continues to be under a rainfall warning, where 40 to 60 millimetres of rain are expected over the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
"A low pressure system will continue to bring significant rainfall to the region through this afternoon. Areas that receive multiple thunderstorms may have the potential to exceed 60 mm locally," Environment Canada said. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."
Weather forecast
The weather agency calls for a high of 22 C Sunday and an amount of rain from 30 to 40 mm --showers at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. It feels like 31 with humidex.
It will be cloudy tonight. A 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm this evening are also in the forecast.
On Monday, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers – risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Clear skies and a low of 16 C are in the forecast for Monday night.
Sunny skies and a high of 29 C are in the forecast for Tuesday. At night, it'll become cloudy, and a 30 per cent chance of showers with a low of 19 C are forecasted.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 14 C.
The hot weather Ottawa saw from Monday to Friday is expected to continue through the end of June and start of July.
Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-normal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario through the next four weeks.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Old Montreal kidnapping: search for 4th victim continues as provincial police take over investigation
The investigation into a quadruple kidnapping in Old Montreal has been transferred to Quebec provincial police.
A woman is accused of attempting to drown a 3-year-old Muslim child in possible hate crime incident
A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a three-year-old child at an apartment complex pool and making racial statements, according to police.
Why Mount Rainier is the U.S. volcano keeping scientists up at night
The snowcapped peak of Mount Rainier, which towers 4.3 kilometres (2.7 miles) above sea level in Washington state, has not produced a significant volcanic eruption in the past 1,000 years. Yet, more than Hawaii’s bubbling lava fields or Yellowstone’s sprawling supervolcano, it’s Mount Rainier that has many U.S. volcanologists worried.
'I feel like I have my life again': Canadian woman describes her freedom from a life controlled by OCD
What set Rima Youssef on the path to freedom, she says, was a novel treatment — a form of brain surgery — to shut down the overactive thoughts and compulsions using focused ultrasound.
Blue Jays rookie infielder Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for doping violation
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez's rookie season is on hold almost as soon as it began.
Conservative surge combined with ballot confusion could crack a Liberal stronghold in Toronto byelection
Growing political discontent in a Liberal stronghold could lead to a Conservative breakthrough in an Ontario byelection that may put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership to the test. On Monday, voters in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's will head to the polls to elect a new member of Parliament.
Maximum-security prison in Quebec evacuated due to forest fires
More than 200 inmates were relocated after a maximum-security prison on Quebec's north shore was evacuated due to the threat of raging forest fires in the region.
Ontario may now be Canada's tornado capital, researchers say
A Prairie province previously thought to be the tornado capital of Canada has been dethroned by Ontario, according to new data by tornado researchers out of Western University.
FBI offers reward for information about deadly southern New Mexico wildfires
Federal authorities offered a reward for information about those responsible for igniting a pair of New Mexico wildfires that killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes in the past week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Why a yacht docked in Halifax is getting extra attention
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
-
RCMP in N.B. seeking man who allegedly assaulted woman during home invasion
The New Brunswick RCMP say they are seeking the public's help to locate a man accused of assaulting a woman with a weapon during a home invasion in East Brighton, N.B.
-
Doors closed for Catholic church one day before 'Doors Open' event in Halifax
It was doors closed for St. Patrick's Catholic Church on 'Doors Open for Churches' day in Halifax.
Toronto
-
Drugs, cash and firearm seized by Toronto police, 3 suspects charged
Community complaints about drug use and drug trafficking in one North York neighbourhood led to the seizure of a quantity of narcotics and the arrest of three suspects, Toronto police say.
-
Blue Jays rookie infielder Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for doping violation
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez's rookie season is on hold almost as soon as it began.
-
Ontario may now be Canada's tornado capital, researchers say
A Prairie province previously thought to be the tornado capital of Canada has been dethroned by Ontario, according to new data by tornado researchers out of Western University.
Montreal
-
Maximum-security prison in Quebec evacuated due to forest fires
More than 200 inmates were relocated after a maximum-security prison on Quebec's north shore was evacuated due to the threat of raging forest fires in the region.
-
Old Montreal kidnapping: search for 4th victim continues as provincial police take over investigation
The investigation into a quadruple kidnapping in Old Montreal has been transferred to Quebec provincial police.
-
Montreal woman desperately trying to get family out of Gaza
Israa Hilles is desperate for morsels of news from her family, trapped in Gaza as the war rages on around them.
Northern Ontario
-
Dashcam video shows dangerous passing attempt on northern Ont. highway
A stressful moment for several people on a northern Ontario highway was captured on camera last week.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Vigil planned for family found dead in Harrow
A 7 p.m. vigil is planned for the unnamed mother, father and two children at the local soccer complex.
-
One person dead after motorcycle leaves road, hits tree and catches fire
A person from Leamington is dead after a crash in Middlesex County. Around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were called to a crash on Longwoods Road near Sassafras Road in Southwest Middlesex.
-
Heat warning comes down, chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
Daytime highs will return to seasonal levels throughout the week with overnight lows also cooling off significantly compared to the last week.
London
-
Police investigating suspicious fire at west London clothing store
London police are treating a fire to a business in west London as suspicious. Just after 2:30 a.m. fire crews were called to a clothing store at 725 Notre Dame Dr. in London.
-
Pedestrian in hospital with critical Injuries
Officers were called to the busy intersection of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road mid-afternoon for a person hit by a vehicle.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO One person sent to hospital after morning house fire
Crews were called to the scene on Summit Avenue near Oxford Street just after 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Harm reduction vending machine, historic Paris home, air conditioning woes
A vending machine offering harm reduction supplies, a historic home in Paris, Ont. Up for a sale, and a fire tearing through a Simcoe greenhouse nursery round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
57th annual Multicultural Festival underway in Kitchener
The weekend-long event drew thousands of attendees on Saturday, showcasing the myriad of cultures that contribute to the city’s unique tapestry.
-
Ontario may now be Canada's tornado capital, researchers say
A Prairie province previously thought to be the tornado capital of Canada has been dethroned by Ontario, according to new data by tornado researchers out of Western University.
Barrie
-
Saturday's storm near Angus, Ont. being investigated for possible tornado
This weekend's storm that brought heavy rainfall to Simcoe Muskoka is being investigated for tornado activity.
-
Driver travelling 236 km/h among seven drivers charged on Saturday
Huronia West OPP has charged seven people for stunt driving on Simcoe County's roadways on Saturday.
-
Driver charged after vehicle rollover near Huntsville
A driver has been charged after a single-vehicle crash near Huntsville.
Winnipeg
-
Likely tornado, golf ball-sized hail hits during storm in southern Manitoba
Chris Stammers, a meteorologist with ECCC, said it is unconfirmed, but it appears a tornado touched down near Lena, Man. Saturday afternoon.
-
'It's so much fun': Manitoba holds first-ever provincial cornhole championship
A beloved backyard barbecue bean bag toss game has made it to the big leagues.
-
Three people charged in two separate Manitoba homicides: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
Calgary
-
Untreated water available for residents, businesses at 2 Calgary locations as water consumption continues to drop
An outbreak of summer weather didn’t deter Calgary from turning off the taps Saturday.
-
1 man in hospital following Saturday night Calgary shooting on Cornerstone
One man is in hospital following a Saturday night shooting in northeast Calgary.
-
Windy conditions and tricky terrain challenge firefighters battling large grass fire
Firefighters responded to a large grass fire Saturday night in Fish Creek Park, just south of the southeast community of Parkland.
Edmonton
-
Sporting sequins and silver, Mama Stanley becomes an Edmonton celebrity for playoffs
Edmonton Oilers fans crowd around Mary Loewen in a plaza outside the team's home arena during every playoffs game, asking to have their pictures taken with the superfan who's dressed as the Stanley Cup.
-
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will replace Rachel Notley as the Alberta NDP leader after receiving 86 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.
-
Panthers face task of regrouping for Game 7 with history, Stanley Cup on the line
It's the greatest offer a team could get at the start of every season: Reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and as an added bonus, play host to it in your rink. One game. For everything.
Regina
-
New wellness centre opens in honour of Regina mom who died by suicide
Mothers and families struggling with postpartum depression or navigating the struggles of parenthood have access to some help through a new wellness centre which opened its doors in Regina Saturday.
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
-
Parts of Sask. at 'high risk' for thunderstorms: Environment Canada
A large part of Saskatchewan is at a high risk for thunderstorms heading into Sunday, according to an outlook by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man on electric scooter killed in collision with alleged drunk driver
A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning.
-
Two-vehicle crash shuts down highway north of Melfort, Sask.
Traffic on Highway 6 just north of Melfort was shut down following a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night.
-
Saskatoon Pride Parade bigger than ever for its 2024 return
Over a hundred floats, representing institutions from across Saskatchewan took part in the 2024 Pride Parade —Saskatoon's largest annual parade event.
Vancouver
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Basketball ties aside, B.C.'s Macklin Celebrini focused on hockey as NHL draft's presumptive No. 1 pick
Having a father working for the Golden State Warriors and former NBA star Steve Nash for an uncle, college hockey player of the year and the presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Macklin Celebrin, likes to think he’s got game.
-
'We're enraged': Tori Dunn’s father shares her heartbreaking final moments
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in the city’s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court overturns environmental board's ruling over 'apprehension of bias'
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has overturned a ruling by the province's Environmental Appeal Board after finding that the conduct of the panel's chair and one of its members led to a "reasonable apprehension of bias" in its decision.
-
B.C. highway reopened after school bus, pedestrian crashes that killed 1 and sent 14 to hospital
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
B.C. First Nations involved in salmon farming demand apology from William Shatner, Ryan Reynolds
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
Kelowna
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
-
Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 97 following bus crash that caused 'numerous' injuries
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.