OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Impaired driver facing charges after driving into OPP parking lot

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver is facing charges after driving into their parking lot in Ottawa Sunday morning. (OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver is facing charges after driving into their parking lot in Ottawa Sunday morning. (OPP/ X)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver is facing charges after driving into their parking lot in Ottawa Sunday morning.

    An officer saw a car driving into the detachment's parking lot shortly after 3 a.m. That was when the officer, who was driving behind the vehicle, stopped the driver to ask if they needed help.

    Upon further investigation, the officer found that the driver was "impaired by alcohol and registered more then twice the legal limit," the OPP said in a news release Sunday.

    The 47-year-old man was charged with operation while impaired.

    He is facing a vehicle impoundment for seven days and a 90-day driving suspension.

    He is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News