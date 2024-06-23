Impaired driver facing charges after driving into OPP parking lot

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver is facing charges after driving into their parking lot in Ottawa Sunday morning.

An officer saw a car driving into the detachment's parking lot shortly after 3 a.m. That was when the officer, who was driving behind the vehicle, stopped the driver to ask if they needed help.

Upon further investigation, the officer found that the driver was "impaired by alcohol and registered more then twice the legal limit," the OPP said in a news release Sunday.

The 47-year-old man was charged with operation while impaired.

He is facing a vehicle impoundment for seven days and a 90-day driving suspension.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.