Ottawa Hospital's golf fundraising event raises $9.5 million to improve medicine worldwide
The Gulf Quest 4 Clinical Trials (GQCT) is one step closer to hitting its target of $10 million to help fund research at the Ottawa Hospital.
The fundraising event took place June 2. It's aiming to raise $10 million in 10 years. The seventh annual event hit around $9.5 million, organizer Greg Moore told CTV Morning Live Wednesday. Moore adds that next year, they'll reach way above their $10 million target.
"Hopefully for next year, we will actually hit the number and we'll be ahead of our projected timeline by two years," he said.
Moore says that 200 golfers were accommodated in the 27 halls available at the Canadian Golf and Country Club.
"It's an all day affair," he said.
"We've got lots of activities happening on the course over the day, (such as) food stations, craft beer sampling stations, lots of contests. And we're fortunate to be able to raise enough money on an annual basis to be able to contribute to clinical care research."
Avid golfer, Chris Neil was also at the event this year, Moore added.
Ottawa hospital leader in setting practice for medicine
Dr. Shawn Aaron, Ottawa Hospital senior scientist and lung specialist says the capital's hospital is a world leader in setting the practice of medicine while treating patients.
"We are a research intensive hospital and we have trained many physicians and scientists to do these studies and we actually lead the world," said Dr. Aaron.
"This week, we have a trial in the New England Journal Medicine, which is the best journal of medicine in the world."
Though the event was sold out for this year, people were able to donate by visiting the Ottawa Hospital’s website.
If you're interested in booking a ticket for next year, Moore says, the month of March is the time to do it, noting that tickets are usually sold out in three weeks.
