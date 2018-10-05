

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A popular Elgin Street restaurant has been damaged in an evening fire.

Ottawa Fire says it received two 911 calls reporting smoke at the Whalesbone Restaurant on Elgin Street around 9:25 p.m.

The fire was located in the kitchen area of the restaurant. It took firefighters seven minutes to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt.

An Ottawa Public Health inspector has been called in to investigate.