Kitchen fire at Whalesbone Restaurant
Photo courtesy Twitter: @OFSFirePhoto
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 2:54AM EDT
A popular Elgin Street restaurant has been damaged in an evening fire.
Ottawa Fire says it received two 911 calls reporting smoke at the Whalesbone Restaurant on Elgin Street around 9:25 p.m.
The fire was located in the kitchen area of the restaurant. It took firefighters seven minutes to extinguish the fire.
No one was hurt.
An Ottawa Public Health inspector has been called in to investigate.
Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 231 Elgin Street. Fire is in the kitchen area of The Whalebone Restaurant. Everyone has safely evacuated. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/xzUwOFIduS— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) October 5, 2018