Kingston woman creates 'Thing' out of snow

A Kingston woman has built a snow sculpture on her front lawn that is both creepy and kooky.

Danny Mattice has carved ‘Thing’ from the Addams Family out of snow.

Mattice tells CTV News Ottawa that she spent two days building the large sculpture outside her house on Kingsdale Avenue.

"Six hours the first day building the mound and carving it, then four hours to add all the colour,” she explains.

The creature, who was made famous as a character in several of the Addams Family movies and television shows as a moving hand, is sitting on a Rubik’s Cube.

Mattice says that is in honour of her partner who taught himself the Rubik’s Cube.

"So that was my praise for him," she explains. "Thing solving the Rubik’s cube."

It’s not the first time Mattice has created such a thing. She says she makes snow sculptures when she can to beat the winter weather and get outside.