KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston’s public health authority has a new tool to get vaccines into arms: using the city’s electric buses.

Under a partnership with Kingston Transit, the electric bus is now being used at mobile clinics throughout the city, like at Saturday’s Vaccinapalooza.

Dubbed the "Vaccine Machine", health officials say its part of an overall strategy to make residents more comfortable getting the shot, in more ways than one.

Dr. Hugh Guan, the region’s acting medical officer of health, says it helps make the clinics more visible and provides shelter.

"It’s a covered setting," he explains. "The bus acts as a covered shelter especially on days that are very hot, like earlier this week, it’s got air conditioning. It’s also a green electric bus, so it’s environmentally friendly."

"So it all aligns with the things we like in Public Health.”

Guan says it also allows for easier set up and take down, as the bus carries the supplies needed for doses.

The privacy of the bus was a big hit for Anisa Moisson.

"I don’t like needles, so I liked that it was just who was getting the shots (on the bus), so no one could see me freaking out," she said laughing. "So it was nice."

After mass vaccine sites closed earlier this month, Guan says mobile clinics are now an essential part of the overall plan to get more doses out there.

Guan says that research shows that it’s helping reach people.

"We’re getting folks that are a bit hesitant," he explains. "Those who may be sitting on the fence a little bit. Maybe folks are coming back a few times, maybe they are not ready the first time, but by the second or third time, they say, 'You know what I’m ready now. Let’s get vaccinated.'"

Saturday’s event was co-hosted by the Boys and Girls Club Southeast and the Lions Club of Kingston.

With the start of school just weeks away, the hope is to get the kids eligible to roll up their sleeves.

Amanda Guarino, the supervisor of community engagement for the Boys and Girls Club Southeast, says they jumped at the chance to be a partner.

"Trying to really be at the place where families and kids are," she explains of the strategy. "So we can raise awareness of the importance of vaccination, get children and youth vaccinated."

Greg Carlson says he felt the bus, and Vaccinpalooza, was a great opportunity to bring his son Zack for a second dose.

"For the community it’s great," he says. "It’s for the ones who aren’t able to get out originally, whether it’s through the doctors or the Invista centres, putting on something like this is good. Brings the people out."

However, the 12-year-old says while getting it on the bus was a cool experience, ultimately, it’s about getting the shot at all.

“I’m just happy that I’m going to get my shot. If everyone gets their shot it’s going to be over.”