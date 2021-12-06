Kingston police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 27-year-old man.

Lucas Greene was reported missing Dec. 4.

He has no fixed address, and is known to frequent the Care Hub located on Montreal Street as well as the address of 381 Bagot St.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, 200 lbs, with short/light brown hair and hazel/green eyes.

Lucas also goes by the name of Luca. Police say he suffers from numerous mental health issues and is known to use drugs.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident, is asked to contact Detective Constable Renee Johnston at 613-549-4660 ext. 6263 or via email at rjohnston@kingstonpolice.ca