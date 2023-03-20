Kingston police say nine people charged in bus station assault caught on camera
Kingston police say nine people are facing charges after a serious assault in the city's west end earlier this month.
On Friday, March 10, an individual was attacked while waiting in a bus shelter on Gardiners Road, near the Cataraqui Centre. Kingston police said the suspects had attacked the victim "without provocation while the victim was standing at the bus station."
A bystander intervened and the suspects ran away. The victim was taken to the hospital.
In a news release Monday, police said their investigation suggests the victim was attacked because he was mistaken for someone else.
"Kingston Police can confirm that the victim, in this incident, was attacked under the belief that he was involved in a previous altercation with some of the accused parties. The investigation confirmed that the victim had no previous dealings or affiliations with any of the accused parties, and that he was mistakenly identified as such," police said.
Eight people between the ages of 13 and 17, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing assault charges. Some have additional charges such as assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit and indictable offence, and breach of probation for being on the property where the assault took place.
The ninth person, identified as Seth Snyder-Stokes, 18, is charged with assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault, and failing to comply with a previous release order prohibiting him from being on the property at 945 Gardiners Rd. He and another youth were remanded into custody and the seven others have been released with conditions.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, charged for pushing wheelchair down stairs
Three misdemeanour charges were filed Monday against the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere after a video posted on social media showed him and another Mercyhurst University athlete pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
'Targeted inflation relief' coming in 2023 federal budget, Freeland says
The coming 2023 federal budget will 'exercise fiscal restraint' while also making 'significant' investments in health and building Canada's clean economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.
1 dead after triple shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
One person is dead and two others are injured following a daylight shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall on Monday afternoon.
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
'Absolutely disgusting': B.C. councillor speaks out after Sikh international student swarmed, beaten
An international student was swarmed and beaten by a group of people who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to a local politician.
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
Zellers opening inside Hudson’s Bay stores in Ontario, Alberta this week
Hudson’s Bay will open the first 12 Zellers locations inside existing Ontario and Alberta department stores this Thursday.
'This is also our war': Polish minister on sending jets to Ukraine
When asked about how Poland came to the decision to send Ukraine jets to aid in its conflict against Russia, Polish health minister Adam Niedzielski said: 'The most important issue for us is that this is also our war.'
Atlantic
-
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
-
N.S. government offering nurses $10,000 bonuses to keep them in public health system
Front-line nurses who are working for publicly-funded employers in Nova Scotia will receive a bonus of up to $10,000, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Monday.
-
Spring equinox arrives Monday evening, marking first day of season
The spring (vernal) equinox arrives at 6:24 p.m. on Monday. The equinox is the time of the year when the position of the sun passes south to north over the equator.
Toronto
-
1 dead after triple shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
One person is dead and two others are injured following a daylight shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall on Monday afternoon.
-
One person dead after shooting in Mississauga
One person is dead after a shooting in a residential area of Mississauga Monday night.
-
Man stabbed, carjacked in west-end Toronto: police
Toronto police are looking for two suspects after they say a man was stabbed and carjacked in York Monday night.
Montreal
-
6 missing after Old Montreal fire 'probably still in the rubble': Police
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
-
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
-
Parents, students at Que. high school allege incidents of sexual violence
Some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville are alleging incidents of sexual violence. The parents say they’re concerned for their children’s safety.
Northern Ontario
-
Another southern Ont. snowmobiler dies in crash on a northern trail
Another southern Ontario resident in their 30s has died following a snowmobile crash in the northern region.
-
Elliot Lake cancels drag race event, cites lack of interest, economic losses
Elliot Lake has cancelled the Northern Shore Drag Race, which has been going on for the past two decades and typically draws hundreds of vehicles and a thousand people.
-
Sudbury police say vehicle was travelling 170 km/h in 80 km/h zone
A young driver from Espanola has been charged with stunt driving following a recent incident in the early morning hours in Sudbury.
London
-
Neighbourhood group slams city for lack of transparency in recommending closure of Thames Pool
The Old South Community Organization (OSCO) is expressing concern about city staff’s failure to consult with stakeholders before recommending that Thames Pool be decommissioned.
-
Investigation on hold: Cause of blaze at former LPH still undetermined
The City of London, Ont. and fire officials said it will be some time before they know whether a building that burned down on the grounds of the former London Psychiatric Hospital over the weekend can be saved.
-
Woodstock, Ont. childcare centre operator facing additional charges
Trevor Hendershott, the operator of a childcare centre in Woodstock, is facing additional criminal charges — including sexual assault — following his re-arrest last week.
Winnipeg
-
Gimli eyes short-term rental regulations
The rural municipality posted a notice on its website Monday announcing it will be developing a strategy to regulate short-term rentals.
-
'It's very frustrating': Exchange District businesses upset over surprise road closure
The surprise closure of an Exchange District street has business owners looking for answers on why they weren't given any notice.
-
Man stabbed with hypodermic needle at restaurant: police
A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed a stranger with a hypodermic needle while they were waiting in line to order food at a restaurant.
Kitchener
-
Inquest into death of Kitchener man shot and killed by police begins
Nearly eight years after 20-year-old Beau Baker was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, an inquest into the Kitchener man’s death is now getting underway.
-
'It's an obsession': How a Kitchener entrepreneur is using tech to help with gardening
Alex Lizewski has a bit of a green thumb, but she also knows her way around computer software.
-
'BORGs' abound at Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day, but what are they?
A new youth binge-drinking trend was on display in the streets of Waterloo’s university district Friday.
Calgary
-
No sanctuary here: Animal rescue operation faces threat of closure after permit denied
A Wheatland County sanctuary that cares for abandoned and surrendered farm animals faces an uncertain future after having a permit application to keep operating denied.
-
Neighbour recalls night two Edmonton police officers were killed outside her door
A woman who lives across from the apartment where a 16-year-old shot and killed two Edmonton police constables has multiple bullet holes in her door, with a couple piercing her doorframe.
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Royal Oak.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fans spent over $200,000 at sold-out Blades game concession
SaskTel Centre staff are still recuperating from Sunday’s sold-out game between the Regina Pats and Saskatoon Blades.
-
Prince Albert police seize 31 kilograms of cocaine and $55,000 in record drug bust
Prince Albert police say the largest-ever drug bust in the city occurred after a major investigation.
-
Top-selling Sask. realtors faked paperwork to get mortgages approved for clients, police say
A fraud scheme involving fake documents used to qualify for a mortgage has been linked to two Saskatoon real estate agents.
Edmonton
-
Neighbour recalls night two Edmonton police officers were killed outside her door
A woman who lives across from the apartment where a 16-year-old shot and killed two Edmonton police constables has multiple bullet holes in her door, with a couple piercing her doorframe.
-
Regimental funeral for fallen Edmonton police officers scheduled for next Monday
The Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest next Monday.
-
5 killed, boy seriously injured, in northern Alberta crash
Five people were killed in a crash in northern Alberta Sunday evening. One person – a five-year-old boy – survived and was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition, RCMP say.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver’s fire chief 'extremely frustrated' with daily fires on Downtown Eastside
After a large fire spread from tents to a shuttered theatre on the city’s Downtown Eastside, Vancouver’s fire chief told reporters she was “incredibly frustrated” that more isn’t being done to prevent daily fires breaking out in the area.
-
SZA fan gets escorted out of Vancouver concert after refusing to stop dancing in the aisles
Security guards escorted a man out of Vancouver’s Rogers Arena before U.S. singer SZA took the stage Sunday night, after he apparently refused to stop dancing in the aisles.
-
Taxi driver injured, cab stolen in North Vancouver carjacking
Police in North Vancouver are seeking witnesses to the carjacking of a taxi Saturday.
Regina
-
'It’s toxic': Why some experts say new Experience Regina slogans go too far
Mixed reviews continue to roll in days after Experience Regina delivered new campaign slogans that lean into the double entendre of the capital city’s name.
-
Meet the TikTok creator behind a redesign of the Sask. licence plate
TikTok creator Ethan Craft said feedback has generally been positive about his concept for a reimagined Saskatchewan licence plate.
-
Sask. disability benefits could soon increase, government hints
People receiving Saskatchewan disability benefits could soon receive an increase. Several recipients of the Saskatchewan Assured Income Disability (SAID) benefits were at the legislative building on Monday, saying they can’t make ends meet anymore.