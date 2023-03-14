Police seek six suspects in filmed violent attack in Kingston, Ont.

Police in Kingston, Ont. are looking for six suspects after a serious assault in the city’s west end.

Officers say it happened Friday, March 10 at 3:15 p.m. at a bus transfer station near 945 Gardiners Rd, near the Cataraqui Centre.

In a video released to the public by police on Tuesday, the victim can be seen being punched by at least two people while other people stand nearby.

In a release that accompanied the video, police saidthe suspects attacked the victim “without provocation while the victim was standing at the bus station.” After a bystander intervened, the suspects all fled on foot.

The victim sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. There was no details on the level of injuries or whether the victim remains in hospital.

Police say that the suspects wore masks during the alleged attack, but are hoping witnesses will come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stefan Walker at 613-549-4660 ext. 6332 or via email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.