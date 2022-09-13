Kingston police officer marks 100th blood donation

In a time when blood donations are desperately needed, a Kingston, Ont. police officer is rolling up his sleeves to serve his community in a different way.

On Tuesday, Sgt Steve Koopman made his 100th blood donation.

"Maybe it’s that competitive spirit in me, or to see that number rise," he tells CTV News Ottawa. "But to get to 100 blood donations feels fantastic."

Koopman says he started donating at 17, after a clinic came to his high school, and since then he’s done so regularly.

"I love the environment here. The staff at (the Kingston Donation Centre on) Gardiners Road are fantastic," he says. "For me it’s not a chore, it’s something I look forward to each and every time."

Koopman is with the traffic safety division, and says his line of work is one of the major reasons behind why he gives.

"Blood is crucial in these cases where it’s either surgery or emergency response from the hospitals," he explains. "And so because of that, that’s the totality of why I feel it’s important to donate."

His donation is coming at a crucial time.

Men can donate once every 56 days, while women can donate every 84 days. In Kingston, there are more than 260 appointments open right now.

Debbi Barfoot, the territory manager with Canadian Blood Services, says the organization lost 31,000 blood donors over the pandemic, and donations are vital.

"The need is always constant. So right now the need is just as urgent as it will be next week, so because blood is a perishable product the need is always there," she explains.

Koopman says as long as he is able, he’ll be there too, back in the chair, to give blood.

"Feels fantastic," he says. "Just knowing I’ll continue on and I’ve got so many years ahead of me as well."