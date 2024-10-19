Kingston Police increasing its presence for Queens homecoming

It’s homecoming weekend at Queen’s University, and after issuing $88,000 worth in fines last year, Kingston Police will once again have an increased presence on and around campus in 2024.

"We work tirelessly to make it a safe environment for the community and the students," said Steve Mothersell, manager of enforcement services for the City of Kingston.

The "University Safety Initiative" is in effect in the area until Nov. 3, which allows the department to issue fines for nuisance parties, noise infractions and liquor licence offenses.

The fine for hosting a nuisance party is $2,000. Another $2,000 could be added if a nuisance party is declared and the offender fails to comply with an emergency order. There’s an additional $200 fine for noise complaints.

In 2023, Kingston Police issued 134 tickets for carrying open alcohol.

Students told CTV News on Saturday they’ve noticed the increased presence.

"More police, and definitely less activity," said fourth year student Connor. "Whatever they’re doing, it’s working."

Aberdeen street is typically where students will gather to party, but this year, it’s under construction and isn’t nearly as busy as usual.

Several house parties were still being held along University Avenue, Frontenac Street, Earl Street and others within close proximity to campus. Homecoming weekend is centered around a football game between the Queens Golden Gaels and Waterloo.

Officials are preparing for the surrounding streets to be taken over instead.

"The street takeovers are a concern," said Mothersell.

"If it does take place, we want to make sure that we’re putting parameters in place so that everyone is safe."

Students and bylaw officials are also turning their attention to next weekend, with what is being dubbed as "Fauxcoming."

Queens reading week is only concluding this weekend, so some students still aren’t back in Kingston after heading home to visit family. That means "Fauxcoming," or an unofficial version of homecoming, could be just as rowdy.

"We’ve been collaborating with city partners and Queens University for several months now, leading up to this event and then the 'Fauxcoming' potentially next weekend," said Mothersell.