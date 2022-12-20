Kingston police caution community of 'high-risk' offender living in community

Kingston police are cautioning the community that a man serving a 10-year long-term supervision order is living in the Kingston region and he may be pose a risk to the community, particularly girls.

Paul Kubesch, 54, has a residency condition and will be monitored, police said. His long-term supervision order is in effect until Sept. 9, 2032. He is currently on a statutory release with strict conditions.

His conditions include:

Not to consume, purchase, or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer

Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol

Not to be in the presence of any male or female children under the age of 17 years unless he is accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history, and has been previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor

Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 17 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools, and recreational centers.

Follow treatment plan/program in the area of sexual deviancy

Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females and males and any changes to the status of the relationship/friendships to his parole supervisor

This includes any attempts to initiate the above

This also includes disclosing whether those above have parental responsibilities for children under the age of 17 years

Participate in a psychiatric assessment and follow any treatment recommendations, including any medication regime that is prescribed

No direct or indirect contact with persons listed as victims

No direct or indirect contact with any member of the victim’s family

Reside at address approved by the Correctional Service of Canada and comply with all residence rules and regulations

His territorial boundary is defined as the area bound by Highway 401 to the North, Lake Ontario to the South, Rideau River to the East, and Collins Bay Road to the West

Anyone with information of potential breaches of these conditions or concerns of any suspicious activity regarding Paul Kubesch is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 and asking to remain anonymous.