Kingston police caution community of 'high-risk' offender living in community

Paul Kubesch, 54, is living in the Kingston area, Kingston police say. He is on a long-term supervision order with several conditions but police say he may pose a risk to the community. (Kingston Police Service/handout) Paul Kubesch, 54, is living in the Kingston area, Kingston police say. He is on a long-term supervision order with several conditions but police say he may pose a risk to the community. (Kingston Police Service/handout)

