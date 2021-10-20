KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston police are asking for tips from the public as they investigate what is now a double homicide on a chaotic weekend in the city.

Emergency crews responded to a call in the area of Sydenham Road and Highway 401, at the K&P Trail parking lot, at approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Carl-Alen Delphin, 20, of Ottawa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a media availability Wednesday, Major Crimes Const. Joel Fisher said Nico Soubliere, 29, also of Ottawa, died in Kingston General Hospital on Monday.

Fisher says both men died of gunshot wounds.

A black 2016 Kia Optima, was found parked in the parking lot and Fisher says it’s central to the investigation.

The shooting came during a tumultuous weekend for Kingston police, as thousands of people packed into the city's University District to celebrate Queen's University homecoming.

Kingston police released images of the two men who were seen in the University District on Saturday during homecoming festivities. Investigators are asking the public for any information about their time there.

“Through our investigation, we’re aware that they have interacted with several people while they were there, and that, of course, people in that area may have observed or interacted with the victims themselves. We’re asking people to come forward with information.”

Investigators are attempting to track and piece together the men’s movements during the day.

Fisher says investigators also know of several people who were in the area of the shooting at around 7 p.m. Saturday, and are appealing for them to come forward as well.

“We’re appealing to them for dashcam footage, personal observations that they might have made. Many people think what they might have seen may be a minor detail, not involved, we’re asking people to call us, and email in tips as well so we can judge whether the information is accurate and reliable and useful to our investigation.”

Police say a second incident involving a shooting on Theresa Cres., on Saturday, which was originally believed to be linked to the double homicide, is now being treated as a separate incident.

Anyone with any information should contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 or crimetips@kingstonpolice.ca.