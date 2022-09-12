Kingston, Ont. man accused of stabbing person on bus, shooting police officer during standoff

Police in Kingston, Ont. have accused a 55-year-old of committing numerous crimes after a violent incident that started on a bus and ended with a lengthy standoff.

Police say officers responded to a reported stabbing on a Kingston Transit bus at Kingston Centre around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. In a news release, police say a man boarded the bus in the area of Hillendale Avenue and Princess Street and got into an argument with another person on the bus. At some point, the argument became violent and the accused allegedly stabbed the victim in the stomach, got off the bus, and ran away.

The victim, 40, was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

The accused was tracked to an apartment on Portsmouth Avenue at Princess Street and had barricaded himself inside. Kingston police and Ontario Provincial Police were on scene to negotiate the man’s surrender.

Police allege that the accused fired a shot from a rifle at some point during the negotiations. One officer was hit by shrapnel. They have since been treated and released from the hospital.

Tenants of the building where the man had barricaded himself were displaced during the standoff. Victim Services of Kingston and Frontenac and Kingston Transit were on scene to help.

After about two-and-a-half hours, the man surrendered and was arrested.

Barry Scott Wood, 55, is facing charges of assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, and a lengthy list of gun-related charges, including possession of a firearm without a licence.