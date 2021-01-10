Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
COVID-19 cases in Ottawa still trending in triple digits; record-breaking active cases
Ottawa approaching 'Grey' territory: Dr. Etches says COVID infection rates three times higher since Christmas
Kingston Health Sciences Centre prepares for hospital patients from COVID hot zones
Ottawa Bylaw issues tickets for seven illegal gatherings during first weekend of 2021
Canadian Heritage cancels in-person Winterlude events due to COVID-19
Ottawa Hospital running out of COVID-19 vaccines, cancels pre-booked appointments for health-care workers
Ontarians must respect curfew while visiting Gatineau and the rest of Quebec, MNA says
'We've let kids down': CHEO President says extended school closure will have big impact
Ottawa businesses want parking rules loosened to support curbside pickup during COVID lockdown
25-person limit, no hockey allowed on Ottawa's outdoor rinks
'It can happen to anyone': Life in the ICU for an Ottawa COVID-19 patient
Former Ottawa woman, now Alberta doctor, shares feelings of guilt after contracting COVID-19