KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health (KFL&A) is reporting its first confirmed death related to COVID-19 in its health region.

In a press release on Sunday, KFL&A Public Health said a man in his 80s passed away in hospital on Jan. 9, 2021.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who died today,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health, in the press release. “This reinforces the reality of COVID-19 in our community and I urge individuals to do everything they can to prevent its spread, recognizing that many are at higher risk from the virus. Stay home as much as possible, avoid contact with vulnerable individuals, and practise physical distancing.”

According to the health unit, there are currently 52 active cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region, with two people in hospital.

"In these stressful times, it is important that we remember that we are all in this together," KFL&A Public Health said in a statement. "We all have a role to play to protect others and to decrease the impact of COVID-19 on our health care system. Now is the time to practice physical distancing by staying at home, not visiting others, keeping a 2 metre distance from others, washing your hands often, and self-isolating, as required."

For more information on COVID-19 testing in the KFL&A region, visit the health unit's website.