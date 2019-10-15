

The Canadian Press





Kingston Police have arrested a 75-year-old man who they allege was involved in a fatal hit-and-run with a pedestrian in Kingston, Ont., on Friday morning. Police say a cargo van hit a 50-year-old woman at about 7:40 a.m. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Investigators say they arrested the accused in Brockville, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

They say he stayed in jail overnight and remains in custody after his first court appearance. The man is charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain causing death.

