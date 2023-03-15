Kingston high school teacher charged with sexual assault

La Salle Secondary School in Kingston, Ont. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) La Salle Secondary School in Kingston, Ont. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina