KINGSTON, ON. -- The Kingston, Frontenac Lennox and Addington health unit (KFLAPH) says no new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, and there has been no evidence of any additional transmission from three local businesses, following an outbreak at a nail salon in late June.

"There are no new cases today and there is no evidence of transmission from the following places of business – Amherstview Golf & Country Club, Rustic Spud, and Georgia Nails," said KFLAPH spokesperson Jenn Fagan in an email.

This comes after a nail salon outbreak in late June that saw cases spike in the city.

On June 25, the health unit announced a COVID-19 outbreak linked to Binh's Nails and Spa salon. There are 37 cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Sunday three cases linked to the Binh's outbreak have been resolved. One person remains in an intensive care unit, but they are in stable condition.

Two other nail salons in Kingston are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases: Georgia Nail and Kingdom Nails and Spa.

KFLAPH also reported a case at Amherstview Golf and Country Club that was linked to the outbreak.

Rustic Spud had posted to its Facebook Page that three of its staff members had tested positive in late June.

However, in the time since those cases were reported, no evidence of transmission of COVID-19 has been linked to Georgia Nail, the Amherstview Golf and Country Club, nor to Rustic Spud.

There have been 105 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston area. A total of 66 people have recovered after testing positive.

No one in the Kingston area has died of COVID-19 to date.