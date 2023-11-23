Kidnapping charges laid against four men near Trenton

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged three men and one is wanted in connection to an alleged kidnapping near Trenton, Ont.

OPP said in a statement that they responded to a vehicle collision on Meyers Creek Road in Quinte West, just north of CFB Trenton at about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The investigation revealed that one of the occupants of the car had been forcibly confined against their will.

The individuals allegedly responsible had fled the scene at the time of the collision.

The OPP's Emergency Response Team, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Canine Unit and Aviation Services were dispatched to assist in the search.

Three people were taken into custody and there is no risk to public safety.

In an update to the investigation on Dec. 7, police say Jessie Draker, 42, of Belleville is wanted on various kidnapping charges and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Michael Goddard, 35-years-old from Quinte West, was charged with:

Kidnapping

Forcible confinement

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order - Eight counts

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Fail to comply with undertaking - Two counts

Adam McNight, 31-years-old from Central Hastings, was charged with:

Kidnapping

Forcible confinement

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Fail to comply with release order

Fail to comply with probation order

Joshua Pero, 32-years-old from Stone Mills, was charged with:

Kidnapping

Forcible confinement

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Obstruct peace officer

Assault with a weapon

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order - Five counts

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Dangerous operation

Fail to comply with release order

Possession of schedule 1 substance - Other drugs

In an update to the case on Dec. 7, police said Draker is wanted for the following offences:

Kidnapping

Forcible confinement

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Fail to comply with probation order - Two counts

Obstruct peace officer

All three men were held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

Any person with knowledge as to the whereabouts of Draker are requested to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The Quinte West Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing the investigation.