OTTAWA -- A young Kemptville woman is facing several charges in connection with a fatal collsion near North Bay on October 20, 2019.

North Bay OPP issued a news release stating that 18-year-old Kendra Beanish faces a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehile causing bodily harm.

Police say Beanish was the driver of a westbound vehicle which collided with an eastbound vehicle on Highway 17.

A 74-year-old man from Timmins died in the crash. Three other people in his vehicle were seriously injured.

Beanish has a court date set for February 4 in North Bay..