Kemptville teen charged in October Highway 17 fatal crash
Published Monday, January 13, 2020 3:05PM EST Last Updated Monday, January 13, 2020 5:34PM EST
OTTAWA -- A young Kemptville woman is facing several charges in connection with a fatal collsion near North Bay on October 20, 2019.
North Bay OPP issued a news release stating that 18-year-old Kendra Beanish faces a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehile causing bodily harm.
Police say Beanish was the driver of a westbound vehicle which collided with an eastbound vehicle on Highway 17.
A 74-year-old man from Timmins died in the crash. Three other people in his vehicle were seriously injured.
Beanish has a court date set for February 4 in North Bay..