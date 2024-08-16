Jet skier rescued from Deschenes Rapids

A jet ski rider was rescued from the Deschenes Rapids in Ottawa's west end on Thursday, the latest rescue operation for the water rescue team on the Ottawa River this summer.

The Ottawa Fire Service says 9-1-1 received a call from a resident on their jet ski just after 3 p.m. Thursday, reporting they were stuck in the Deschenes Rapids and holding on to their machine.

"Upon arrival, a crew from one of our ladder trucks was able to locate the individual's location from shore and relay it to our water rescue team who was launching into the water," Ottawa Fire said on X.

Two rescue swimmers were sent into the rapids and made contact with the individual on the jet ski, who was wearing a personal flotation device, according to fire officials.

"Our water rescue members were able to dislodge the jet ski and safely floated it down the rapids with the operator back on board," officials said, adding the jet skier was guided back to the Cassels boat launch.

On Saturday, firefighters rescued a sea-doo rider stuck in the Deschenes Rapids along the Ottawa River. In May, the water rescue teams were called to assist a kayaker and three boaters from the same area in the west end.