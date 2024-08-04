Firefighters rescue sea-doo rider stuck in the water along Ottawa River

Ottawa Fire Services says a single sea-doo rider stuck in the Deschenes Rapids was rescued Saturday afternoon along the Ottawa River.

Firefighters say they received a call at 6:20 p.m. reporting a single sea-doo rider was stuck in the Deschene Rapids along a shoal in the 2700 block of Carling Avenue.

The rider was rescued at 18:42 p.m. by the Ottawa Fire Services Water Rescue Team.

Ottawa paramedics say a call that was made to help the rider, was cancelled shortly after they were brought back to shore.