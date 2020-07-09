OTTAWA -- At a special board meeting held by the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa Chief Public Health Officer, said she supports "5 days of in-person school" resuming this fall.

Thursday’s meeting, held over ZOOM, gave parents, guardians, staff and others the chance to give an oral presentation and share how their at-home learning experience went over the spring and to discuss the upcoming school year.

The Ministry of Education has given three plans for school boards to choose from: a normal school day routine with enhanced health protocols, a modified school week with fewer students per class and alternating schedules, or fulltime at-home learning.

OCDSB has proposed a modified school week: two days in the classroom and three days learning from home.

Many parents expressed their concern with the model and called it ‘unsustainable.’

Speaking at the meeting, Lee Patriquin, a mother, said a “lack of thought” went into the hybrid learning approach.

At-home learning has also been a struggle for Holly Grenier and her son.

“It didn’t work for us. It only added another layer of stress and fueled my son’s struggles with isolation and loneliness,” she said.

“It was close to useless,” Miriam Padolsky said. “My children learned only a small fraction of what they would have learned if they were in school.”

“We all found the experience very stressful and difficult,” she said.

Teachers have been working hard, but the model is flawed, Padolsky added.

Ruth Thompson wants school to resume normally in the fall, but said if that’s not possible she’d prefer class to resume on a week-on and week-off basis for some consistency throughout the week.

“It’s the best of a bad case scenario” she said.

“Our kids deserve predictability” said Sarah Estabrooks.

Gillian Carter said “a part-time model would be counterproductive to contain the spread.”

The discussion went on for hours.

Director of Education, Camillie Williams-Taylor, said it’s still not clear “which return mode will be prescribed” and it likely won’t be decided until the beginning of August.

The board has a shared goal to “resume regular school as a quickly as possible,” and as safely as possible, Williams-Taylor said.

The Board is also considering adjusting the School Year Calendar, by possibly moving PA days to the start of the school year.