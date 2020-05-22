It's the hottest day of the year so far
OTTAWA -- This is the hottest day of 2020 in the nation's capital.
Environment Canada's forecast for Friday in Ottawa calls for lots of sunshine and a high of 29°C.
By 12 p.m., the temperature was already 25.4°C at the Ottawa Airport, with very little humidity, meaning Ottawa does not have a Humidex.
The hottest day of the year previously was Thursday, May 21, when the temperature reached a high of 24.8°C.
The UV index remains very high at 8.
Warm temperatures will continue into next week, but humidity is also expected to return.
Overnight, a double-digit low of 12°C, with a few clouds moving in.
Saturday is looking sunny with a high of 24°C.
We could see a few clouds Sunday, with a high of 28°C.
The long-term outlook for next week is cloudy every day, starting Monday, but highs could reach into the low 30s. Monday's forecast includes a 30 per cent chance of showers.