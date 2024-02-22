It's mild, messy in Ottawa Thursday morning

Though the higher than normal temperatures continue to linger in Ottawa on Thursday, it looks messy outside with the ice pellets.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 8 C with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this Thursday.

While a low of 0 C is in the forecast, it's going to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle late this evening and overnight. There is a risk of freezing drizzle and fog patches developing overnight.

A high of 4 C is in the forecast for Friday. Environment Canada says there will be a mix of rain showers in the morning before changing to a few flurries in the afternoon and then a mix of sun and cloud late in the day.

Staring of Friday night, temperatures will start dropping to reach a low of -19 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of -9 C and a low of -13 C.

On Sunday, we'll see mainly cloudy skies with a high of 1 C and a low of -4 C.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

The National Capital Commission closed the Rideau Canal Skateway Wednesday night, citing the forecasted warm temperatures which are mixed with rain and snow.

"We hope to reopen the Skateway as soon as conditions allow,” said the NCC.

The Skateway was reopened on Monday morning.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington