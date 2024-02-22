OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • It's mild, messy in Ottawa Thursday morning

    The Ottawa sign on a drizzly, grey Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) The Ottawa sign on a drizzly, grey Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Though the higher than normal temperatures continue to linger in Ottawa on Thursday, it looks messy outside with the ice pellets.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 8 C with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this Thursday.

    While a low of 0 C is in the forecast, it's going to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle late this evening and overnight. There is a risk of freezing drizzle and fog patches developing overnight.

    A high of 4 C is in the forecast for Friday. Environment Canada says there will be a mix of rain showers in the morning before changing to a few flurries in the afternoon and then a mix of sun and cloud late in the day.

    Staring of Friday night, temperatures will start dropping to reach a low of -19 C.

    Saturday will be sunny with a high of -9 C and a low of -13 C.

    On Sunday, we'll see mainly cloudy skies with a high of 1 C and a low of -4 C.

    Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

    The National Capital Commission closed the Rideau Canal Skateway Wednesday night, citing the forecasted warm temperatures which are mixed with rain and snow.

    "We hope to reopen the Skateway as soon as conditions allow,” said the NCC.

    The Skateway was reopened on Monday morning.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Trend Line

    Trend Line Poilievre's Conservatives widen lead over Liberals: Nanos

    The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News