

CTV Ottawa





Sunday was Day 1 of major changes to OC Transpo; a dress rehearsal before Monday’s work week commute.

After a three week transition period, parallel service along the Confederation Line is over.

Carleton student Nadine Bendou rode the 87 Baseline after taking yhe LRT to Tunney’s Pasture. “It was fine, it was pretty fast... I was at Tunney’s pasture and I saw the 75 was there so I took it”

Bendou has already planned out how she will get to class Monday. “I will take LRT and take second line Greenboro”

Thao Tran is upset about the changes. “It is hard, before it was easy, everything was simple and easier…but there is nothing we can do.”

“It’s wonderful, it’s a whole new world!” says commuter Avril Price. She says to get to downtown she doesn’t have to worry about which route and can just take the LRT.

More than 100 routes has changed—the most significant changes will be made to routes that run through the downtown core, as the Confederation Line is meant to get buses out of downtown.

A complete list of the changes can be found here.