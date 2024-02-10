OC Transpo investigating sparking, damage to overhead power lines on LRT near St. Laurent

Damage to the overhead wire system on the Confederation Line LRT has caused some service disruptions in the east end Saturday morning.

The transit service said on social media that riders should use the westbound platforms when travelling in either direction at St. Laurent and Cyrville Stations. Riders are also asked to change trains at St. Laurent.

➡️Late last night a team member observed sparks coming from an overhead catenary system support pole west of Cyrville Station.



➡️Initial observations indicated damage to an insulator that is part of the overhead catenary system.



3/4 — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) February 10, 2024

Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower, chair of the transit commission, posted a memo from Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar on social media that said sparks were seen on a support pole near Cyrville Station Friday night. The memo was later shared with local media.

"At approximately 11:30 p.m., an OC Transpo rail operator observed sparks coming from an overhead catenary system support pole west of Cyrville Station. Initial observations indicated damage to an insulator that is part of the overhead catenary system," the memo said.

"An investigation into the cause of this incident has commenced. Crews will be mobilized during the day to complete the investigation. The plan is to repair the insulator during the maintenance hours after the end of service on Saturday."

Trains are running Saturday morning, with the aforementioned service reduction at St. Laurent and Cyrville stations. Line 1 is running in both directions between Tunney's Pasture and St. Laurent stations and running in both directions on a single track between St. Laurent and Blair stations.

This comes just over a month after an issue at St. Laurent Station when pieces of concrete were found along the light-rail transit track inside the tunnel, leading to a seven-hour shutdown of service in the area on Jan. 3.