Inquest hears details about police response to 2015 triple homicide in Ottawa Valley
A coroner's inquest is hearing from a member of the Ontario Provincial Police about the response to the murders of three women in the Ottawa Valley on the same day in September 2015.
Basil Borutski, who had a known history of violence against women, killed Carol Culleton, Nathalie Warmerdam and Anastasia Kuzyk on their properties within the span of one hour on that day.
Derek Needham was the OPP critical incident commander responsible for responding to the events that unfolded and says the OPP received two 911 calls within a matter of minutes that morning.
Needham says it was after the second call came in that they were able to make the connection that Kuzyk and Warmerdam were both victims of a man with past domestic violence offences, and that there was a possibility of more victims.
The inquest is exploring the circumstances of the women's deaths and considering ways to better protect victims of intimate partner violence, particularly in rural communities.
It's expected to hear from approximately 30 witnesses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Racialized Toronto residents significantly over-represented when police use force, review finds
People of colour were 20 to 60 per cent over-represented among those who faced violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were 230 per cent more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people, a new report suggests.
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
In caucus speech, Bergen accuses Trudeau of losing sight of Canadians' needs
Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of 'completely' losing sight of Canadians' needs, calling his government out for its handling of the cost of living crunch, its use of the Emergencies Act, and its reluctance to lift COVID-19 mandates.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
BREAKING | Key 'Freedom Convoy' figure pleads guilty to counselling mischief, will be released from jail
Tyson Billings has pleaded guilty to a charge of counselling to commit mischief related to his involvement in the protest that gridlocked Ottawa in February.
Residential school abuses call for criminal charges, Indigenous leaders say
Indigenous leaders say they want justice for the abuses that took place in Canada's residential schools and are pushing for criminal charges against those who were involved.
Personal information about more than 100 military sex misconduct claimants leaked
The company overseeing the federal government's $900-million settlement deal with military members who experienced sexual misconduct in uniform is admitting to more privacy breaches, despite repeated promises to have fixed the problem.
Ottawa police pledge full review after Sikh rally organizers arrested due to false tip
Ottawa police will meet with local Sikh leaders this week after a false bomb tip led to the arrest of two Sikh rally organizers near Parliament Hill on Saturday.
May home sales down 22 per cent since last year, 9 per cent from April: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the country's housing market continued to cool last month with home sales dropping by nearly 22 per cent since last year and almost nine per cent between April and May.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Sydney Mines death
A man who was arrested in connection with a suspicious death in Sydney Mines, N.S., has now been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Chester man, 30, killed in Lunenburg County crash
A man has died after his vehicle left the road in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County. The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 329 in East River Point, N.S., around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
-
177 Ukrainian refugees land in Newfoundland on second provincially-chartered flight
Newfoundland and Labrador welcomed its second planeload of Ukrainian refugees Tuesday night.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Racialized Toronto residents significantly over-represented when police use force, review finds
People of colour were 20 to 60 per cent over-represented among those who faced violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were 230 per cent more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people, a new report suggests.
-
Warning issued as line of severe thunderstorms track towards Greater Toronto Area
Weather warnings have been issued as a line of severe thunderstorms head towards the Greater Toronto Area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police's race-based data on use of force, strip searches highlighted
Toronto police have released new data which shows that some races were significantly overrepresented in the nearly 1,000 use of force incidents that occurred in 2020.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
For $800,000, this extremely decrepit Mile End tear-down could be yours
Looking for a new house? Don't forget to check out 80 Bernard St. West, in Montreal's Mile End. The house has six bedrooms and is in a coveted area of the city. But it needs a little work, to say the least.
-
What did the CAQ do in 4 years in power? A look back at controversy, court challenges and 126 bills
Controversial laws, 'floated' ideas that were dropped, and more: this session ends the CAQ's first time forming government, so what did it do with it?
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury Police end standoff peacefully
Police in Sudbury were called out to a St. George Street residence in the city’s Flour Mill area, where a man was described as being in emotional distress. At the time of the incident, police called it ‘ dynamic situation.‘
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of Northeastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several areas in the Northeast.
-
Ontario gas prices are about to drop and here's the best time to fill up
There is relief on the way for Ontario drivers cringing at the sight of record-high gas prices in the province.
London
-
Police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after an apartment fire near downtown London.
-
Ontario gas prices are about to drop and here's the best time to fill up
There is relief on the way for Ontario drivers cringing at the sight of record-high gas prices in the province.
-
London closes door to out-of-town and multi-unit Airbnb hosts
A seismic shift is coming to the local short-term rental market.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human remains located in Brady landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says human remains have been discovered at the Brady landfill, where they had been searching as part of an ongoing homicide investigation
-
Manitoba community hit with more than 100 mm of rain in 24 hours
One western Manitoba community received more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain in 24 hours.
-
'Let it be normal': Many Manitobans pleased with changes to travel restrictions
Vaccine mandates are ending for domestic and outbound international travellers.
Kitchener
-
Heat warnings issued for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Norfolk and Simcoe. With the humidex, it could feel close to 40C.
-
Power restored for Waterloo North Hydro customers following early-morning outages
Power has been restored for the 2,303 customers affected by several outages across Waterloo North Hydro’s service area on Wednesday.
-
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash near Port Dover
A motorcycle driver was killed, and a passenger seriously injured, in a crash Tuesday evening near Port Dover.
Calgary
-
Bow River in Calgary under 'high streamflow advisory' as forecast improves
The City of Calgary is still watching the water levels of the Bow and Elbow rivers, but the outlook has improved when it comes to the potential for overland flooding.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crash closes Trans-Canada Highway near Alberta-B.C. boundary
Highway 1 has been closed in both directions near Field, B.C. following a Wednesday morning crash.
-
Snow hits mountain parks as avalanche risk rises
While Calgary and its surrounding communities are being inundated with rain, the mountain parks are seeing snow. A lot of it.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dad says teaching cuts 'don't make sense'
Evan Schemenauer has three children in the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools system and worries about the 19 teaching positions being cut.
-
'Too much rain, too fast': Surface flooding damages homes in Watrous, Sask.
A quick-moving storm system left streets in Watrous flooded and many basements damaged.
-
Sask. woman still without answers a decade after pregnancy loss at hospital
Dani Thompson from Paddockwood, Sask. still has unanswered questions about what happened to the fetus after she suffered a miscarriage in 2009.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Walmart removing 'non-operational' camera from changing area
Walmart officials are promising to take down a "dummy" security camera from a changing area in Edmonton, but the person who exposed the device is demanding further investigation.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Rain ending midday, but wind stays
Rain continues to fall in Edmonton and surrounding areas early this morning and that'll stick around until about midday.
-
May home sales down 22 per cent since last year, 9 per cent from April: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the country's housing market continued to cool last month with home sales dropping by nearly 22 per cent since last year and almost nine per cent between April and May.
Vancouver
-
Missing person may have been swept into Kelowna's 'extremely fast' Mission Creek: rescue crews
A desperate search is underway in Kelowna, B.C., for a missing person who may have been swept into rough, flooding waters Tuesday.
-
Do you recognize these people? Kamloops RCMP looking for persons of interest
Kamloops Mounties are looking for three people they say are of interest in connection to an ongoing sudden death investigation.
-
Former residential school principal's name being removed from B.C. city's street
A street is being renamed in Prince George, B.C., to remove the reference to a former residential school principal.
Regina
-
'A weird, in-between time': How to buy your first home in Sask.
With housing inventory levels at an all time low and prices on the rise, prospective first-time homebuyers in Saskatchewan are feeling the effects of an uncertain market.
-
Regina city council to address homelessness and LGBTQ inclusion at Wednesday's meeting
Some of the main topics on the agenda for Wednesday’s City Council meeting are recommendations to address homelessness and 2SLGBTQIAP+ inclusion.
-
RCMP notify public of alleged sexual assault in Redvers
Carlyle RCMP said a teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted this past weekend at the recreation centre in Redvers, Sask.