Inmate at Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont. charged with murder

Millhaven Institution's watch tower is seen in this undated file image. Millhaven Institution's watch tower is seen in this undated file image.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.

NHL hockey legend Guy Lafleur waves to the Remparts fans as his wife Lise looks on during a ceremony to honor him, Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina