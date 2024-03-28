OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Impaired truck driver without insurance, licence intercepted in South Glengarry: OPP

    The Ontario Provincial Police in South Glengarry says a CMV truck driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Country Road 18. (OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police in South Glengarry says a CMV truck driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Country Road 18. (OPP/ X)
    The Ontario Provincial Police in South Glengarry says a CMV truck driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Country Road 18.

    Police say the truck clocked 106 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone.

    The driver is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, misuse of plates, no insurance, expired annual, no logbook, no pre-trip inspection and no driver’s licence.

