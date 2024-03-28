OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Impaired driving stopped going wrong way on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa: OPP

    A 27-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after being observed going the wrong way on Highway 417 in Ottawa, the Ontario Provincial Police said.
     A 27-year-old man is facing impaired and dangerous charges after being observed going the wrong way on Highway 417 in Ottawa, the Ontario Provincial Police said.

    Police say it happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

    "The driver registered more than twice the legal limit," OPP said on X.

    “Thank you to the public for continuing to call in impaired drivers!”

