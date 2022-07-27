'I still think I'm young at heart:' Claude Giroux motivated for upcoming season with Ottawa Senators
'I still think I'm young at heart:' Claude Giroux motivated for upcoming season with Ottawa Senators
He's a hometown hero whose success on the biggest stage has put him among the NHLs elite. Until now, his path has left fans in the capital watching from afar.
But a big offseason move by the Ottawa Senators has brought Claude Giroux back home – and the move has the 34-year-old just as motivated as Sens fans.
It may be the offseason, but several days a week you can find Giroux pushing his limits in the gym as he prepares for a big season with his new Senators team filled with young talent.
"I still think I’m young at heart,” said Giroux, following a workout just days after signing his new deal.
“There’s a lot of players under 25, so it’s funny to think that they’re 10 years younger than me. But I’m excited to be with them and the energy they will bring, and I bring a lot of energy myself."
The 34-year-old veteran is set to enter his 16th NHL season, but it will be his first with a Senators jersey on his back, finally playing out the dreams he had as a young teen.
"I remember when I was in Grade 10 or 11, I played for Gatineau Olympics, and the first ten games of the season I had a pretty good start and then reports came out that I would have a chance to get drafted,” said Giroux.
“That’s when my eyes opened, and that whole year at Beatrice Desloges, watching the NHL and going to Sens games and being like ‘Oh my God, I might have a chance to do this,’ that’s one of my biggest motivations,” he said.
“Going to Sens games as a young kid knowing that I’d have a chance to play in this league and to play for the Sens, that’s just a lot more exciting.”
But his homecoming is about more than fulfilling childhood dreams. For Giroux it’s a chance to come back to where it all began, first in high school in Orleans and then in Gatineau with the Olympiques.
"For me at the start of the summer, I kind of realized that I wasn’t going to go back to Florida,” he said.
“That’s when I started looking at my options and I had maybe three or four options. The more and more I thought about Ottawa, it started making a lot of sense.”
Now a family man and a dad to Gavin and Palmer, bringing his wife and sons closer to their family was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.
"For my kids to go to school here in Ottawa and to be able to see their grandparents not just two or three times, it’s going to be a huge difference, and my wife’s family is from Kanata too."
The home ice experience this season is one the veteran says he expects will be special.
"Every time I came with Philly and played in Ottawa there was just a different feeling to it because there was some familiar faces in the stands,” he said. “It was a great feeling and now I get to do that 41 times, so it’s fun."
Playing at home also means Giroux gets to stop at his favourite spots in the city this season.
“I like Fratelli’s in Kanata, I like Italian food and I don’t know if you’ve ever been to Glen’s Poutine at Canadian Tire, but I do that one once a week. I try to, anyways."
Giroux may be fuelling for the season in true Canadian fashion, but when the puck drops on the Sens season his focus is clear.
"You know (Alex) DeBrincat coming here and myself and just the young talent we have, it’s something we’re very excited about, but at the same time we have to put in the work and start winning some hockey games here."
He’s an Ottawa hero, hoping his homecoming can be the start of a new era for the team he grew up watching.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.
-
1933-2022
1933-2022 | Gisele Lalonde, champion of Montfort Hospital, dead at 89
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2 men charged with murder in shooting of man acquitted in Air India bombings
Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings, police in British Columbia say.
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
Pope visits Canada: The Doctrine of Discovery, explained
Amid Pope Francis' "penitential" journey in Canada, Indigenous people and advocates are calling for the repudiation of the "Doctrine of Discovery," a centuries-old policy they say is responsible for colonial and systematic injustices.
Pope Francis travels to Quebec City for final days of Indigenous reconciliation visit
A plane carrying Pope Francis left Edmonton on Wednesday morning heading to Quebec City to begin the next leg of what he has described as his 'penitential' journey in Canada.
In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem
Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. a little over 12 hours after a young child was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
Some grocery products see price drops, despite sky-high inflation
While Canadians are feeling the pocketbook pain of soaring inflation, some products, such as chicken and tomatoes, have actually gotten cheaper in recent months.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Senior Mountie says early descriptions of mass shooting not 'consistent' with reality
The Mountie who was among the first to tell the public about the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia testified today that some of the early descriptions police provided were not 'consistent' with the reality of what had happened.
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
Cape Breton international students share story of dramatic beach rescue caught on camera
Three international students from India were back home in Sydney, N.S., on Tuesday after a day at the beach they'll never forget.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
-
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. a little over 12 hours after a young child was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
-
Still confused about whether you should get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s what you need to know
Here is what you need to know about getting a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Events for Pope Francis in Quebec City pushed back due to flight delay
The event at the Citadelle de Québec has been pushed back an hour due to a delay involving a flight carrying Indigenous leaders.
-
'We need to talk about that hurt': Inside a healing tent in Quebec City
With the Pope en route to Quebec City, Indigenous support workers are offering their services to those in need.
-
FOLLOW LIVE: Pope Francis visits Quebec City
Pope Francis is visiting Quebec City as part of a six-day tour of Canada. Follow along with CTV News journalists on the ground in Quebec City for the historic visit.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman's lawyer on murder charge being dropped
Following the stunning development involving a charge against a Sudbury woman accused of her estranged husband's murder, CTV News spoke to the defendant's lawyer at the courthouse Wednesday morning.
-
In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem
Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.
-
Northern Ontario city returns four acres to nearby First Nation
In an act of reconciliation and economic development, a northern Ontario city is returning four acres of waterfront property to a nearby First Nation.
London
-
OPP identify victim of fatal cycling crash
OPP have identified the person who died as a result of a crash in Southgate Township on Tuesday.
-
'Honour the contract': Tough advice from real estate experts
Are you thinking about backing out of that new house you recently purchased? Industry experts have a piece of advice — don’t do it.
-
St. Thomas couple scammed out of $17K
St. Thomas police are warning the public to always watch for red flags online after an elderly couple was scammed out of $17,000.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Funnel clouds possible in Winnipeg, parts of southeastern Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a weather statement for the City of Winnipeg and parts of southeastern Manitoba saying conditions are favourable for funnel clouds.
-
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
Kitchener
-
Second person dies from collision near Drayton, police identify victims
A crash in Mapleton Township on Monday left one person dead and another suffering life-threatening injuries.
-
OPP identify victim of fatal cycling crash
OPP have identified the person who died as a result of a crash in Southgate Township on Tuesday.
-
Lower prices mean higher stress tests for homebuyers
Despite a downward trend in homes prices in Kitchener, the annual income you need to buy a home is actually going up.
Calgary
-
$77K in drugs seized, charges laid in downtown Calgary trafficking investigation
Officers stopped the suspect on July 13 after he was spotted driving a stolen vehicle.
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
-
Canmore company fires employee over controversial transphobic email
A Canmore food company is at the centre of controversy after its owner apparently sent a transphobic email to Canmore Pride.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police request video from public to aid in search for mom and son
Investigators are looking for any video or dash-cam footage that might aid in the search for a missing mom and her seven-year-old son.
-
'It's just God': Man credits passers-by for saving his younger brother after crash near Saskatoon
Four children were taken to hospital, including two with serious injuries, following a crash near Saskatoon.
-
Public inquest planned for Prince Albert inmate death
A public inquest has been requested into the death of an inmate at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre.
Edmonton
-
Pope leaves Alberta for next stops in reconciliation journey
Pope Francis left Edmonton, Alta., Wednesday morning to continue his 'penitential pilgrimage' across Canada.
-
Man accused of luring, sexually assaulting Edmonton, Morinville children
At least six children were allegedly victimized by an Edmonton man now facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and making and transmitting child pornography, law enforcement officials say.
-
1 in hospital after shooting on northern Alta. Cree nation, shelter order lifted
A shelter-in-place order issued after a shooting on Woodland Cree First Nation in northern Alberta was lifted early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 men charged with murder in shooting of man acquitted in Air India bombings
Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings, police in British Columbia say.
-
Woman set on fire in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside: police
An investigation is underway in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside after a woman was reportedly set on fire earlier this week while she was sitting on the sidewalk.
-
Bride denied $1,000 photography refund after services change during COVID-19 pandemic
A B.C. bride won't receive her wedding photography deposit back even though services changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a civil resolution tribunal member recently ruled.
Regina
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
-
Repair work on Sask. highway closed for over a year expected to begin this fall
Repair work on a southeastern Saskatchewan highway that has been closed for over a year may begin this fall.
-
Cell towers in 30 rural Sask. communities to be upgraded: SaskTel
Cell towers serving 30 rural Saskatchewan communities are slated to be upgraded to improve wireless service.