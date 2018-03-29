

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Hydro Ottawa is warning customers to watch out for phony text messages.

At least two people tweeted Thursday about getting text messages from a number with a 204 area code, saying they had a refund or deposit from Hydro Ottawa.

Scam alert. Area code 204 claims you are getting a refund from Ottawa hydro...getting multiple txt msgs today — DOUG MIELKE (@DOUGMIELKE2) March 29, 2018

@CFRAOttawa texting scam from a Manitoba number claiming they have funds from Hydro Ottawa... (204) 751-0349 — HSE Rob (@SafetyXpert) March 29, 2018

204 is the area code for Manitoba.

In a tweet, Hydro Ottawa says these messages are scams and if you get one, delete it and do not click on any included links.

If you suspect you’ve been the victim of fraud, you can call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre toll free at 1-888—95-8501 or Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5433