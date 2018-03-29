Hydro Ottawa warns of text message scam
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 4:19PM EDT
Hydro Ottawa is warning customers to watch out for phony text messages.
At least two people tweeted Thursday about getting text messages from a number with a 204 area code, saying they had a refund or deposit from Hydro Ottawa.
Scam alert. Area code 204 claims you are getting a refund from Ottawa hydro...getting multiple txt msgs today— DOUG MIELKE (@DOUGMIELKE2) March 29, 2018
@CFRAOttawa texting scam from a Manitoba number claiming they have funds from Hydro Ottawa... (204) 751-0349— HSE Rob (@SafetyXpert) March 29, 2018
204 is the area code for Manitoba.
In a tweet, Hydro Ottawa says these messages are scams and if you get one, delete it and do not click on any included links.
@CFRAOttawa texting scam from a Manitoba number claiming they have funds from Hydro Ottawa... (204) 751-0349— HSE Rob (@SafetyXpert) March 29, 2018
If you suspect you’ve been the victim of fraud, you can call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre toll free at 1-888—95-8501 or Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5433