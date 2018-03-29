Hydro Ottawa is warning customers to watch out for phony text messages.

At least two people tweeted Thursday about getting text messages from a number with a 204 area code, saying they had a refund or deposit from Hydro Ottawa.

204 is the area code for Manitoba.

In a tweet, Hydro Ottawa says these messages are scams and if you get one, delete it and do not click on any included links.

If you suspect you’ve been the victim of fraud, you can call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre toll free at 1-888—95-8501 or Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5433