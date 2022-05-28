Hydro Ottawa says goal is to restore power to all customers by the end of the weekend
Hydro Ottawa says the goal is to restore power to all homes and businesses by the end of the weekend as crews enter "the last phase" of restoration efforts.
One week after a storm hit Ottawa with wind gusts of 190 km/h, 18,000 customers remain without power across the city of Ottawa. Hydro Ottawa said Saturday afternoon that power has been restored to 90 per cent of the 180,000 customers impacted by the storm.
"Right now we are continuing our focus on some of the more hard-hit areas," Hydro Ottawa director of system operations and grid automation Joseph Muglia said Saturday afternoon. "Crews are still across the city … they're not localized in any particular order or any particular neighbourhood. They're spread out."
CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy asked Muglia if Hydro Ottawa hopes to have all customers restored by the end of the weekend.
"That's our goal," Muglia said. "Reducing that number right down to zero as much as we can… that's certainly our goal."
Hydro Ottawa initially promised to restore power to "the bulk of the grid" by Friday evening, but rainy conditions Thursday and Friday and the extent of the damage and debris in some areas slowed down recovery efforts.
In a statement Saturday afternoon, Hydro Ottawa said, "We are now entering the last phase of restoration targeting the remaining isolated outages."
Crews are working in the following neighourhoods today.
- Carlingwood and Mckellar Heights
- Fisher Glen, Cityview Skyline and Fisher Heights
- Pineglen Annex
- Lincoln Heights and Britannia Heights
- South Keys
- Riverside Park
- Tanglewood
- Stittsville and surrounding area
- Parkway Park and Kenson Park
- Manordale/Meadowlands
"The next part of the restoration is complex as a result of remaining debris, fallen trees and branches and/or damage to customer-owned equipment," Hydro Ottawa said.
One councillor warns it could be next week before power is restored to some pockets of his ward due to the extent of the damage.
Coun. Riley Brockington tweeted that 14 homes without power in the Carleton Heights and Courtland Park area will have to wait until Wednesday to get back power due to damage to a circuit. Brockington said damage to the circuit in some areas will also take time to fix.
Hydro crews from New Brunswick, London, Ont., Kingston and Toronto are working with Hydro Ottawa in the field to help restore power.
Muglia thanked customers for their patience while crews restore power to the entire city.
"We are hoping to have the bulk supply of all of all of our customers back by probably the end of the weekend," Muglia told CTV News Ottawa. "What I mean by that is the feeds to all of those pockets to where the customers are ….. we are expecting to have that back."
DAMAGE TO THE GRID
Hydro Ottawa outlined the extent of the damage to the grid on Friday night, with president and CEO Bryce Conrad saying approximately 400 hydro poles were damaged by the storm.
"From a construction perspective, we have done nearly a year's worth of construction in the past six days," Conrad said.
"While that is of small consolation to the customers that remain without power, it is nonetheless evidence of our commitment to a fully re-energized community."
During the tornadoes in 2018, 80 Hydro Ottawa poles were damaged.
Hydro Ottawa still has over "150 events" to be managed and completed, according to Conrad.
"We have a list of over 1,500 known or reported tree contacts/tree interference which needs to be addressed and resolved. And as we do additional restoration work, these numbers have the potential to increase," Conrad said.
"The good news is that we have all of the resources – both forestry and utility crews – that we need to restore power as quickly as we can."
CLEANING THE CAPITAL
The city of Ottawa is launching a new neighbourhood cleanup program, called "Cleaning the Capital: After the Storm."
Much like the annual Cleaning the Captial Program, neighbours, families and friends can work together to cleanup their neighbourhood following the storm. Residents are asked to complete the electronic registration form for the "Cleaning the Capital" program.
Supplies will be available for pickup as of Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., at the following locations:
- Navan Memorial Centre & Arena, 1295 Colonial Road
- Howard Darwin Centennial (Merivale) Arena, 1765 Merivale Road
- Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre, 3320 Paul Anka Drive
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex (Goulbourn), 1500 Shea Road
The city is also in partnership with Samaritan’s Purse, a non-government organization, and will provide support to residents who have been impacted on their private property. To inquire about projects that can use your specialized skills, volunteers are asked to contact Samaritan’s Purse at 1-844-547-2663 or samaritanspurse.ca/ottawavolunteer (service in English only).
Volunteers are asked to bring the following:
- weather-appropriate clothing that may get dirty, wet, or damaged
- work gloves if you have them, otherwise they can be provided
- close-toed footwear (ideally steel-toed boots)
Please do not bring your own equipment or tools to a Samaritan’s Purse project.
CLEANUP
The city of Ottawa says the cleanup of downed trees, brush and debris is "one of our most significant focus" for crews this weekend.
Over 700 public works employees have been deployed to focus on the cleanup.
Public Works General Manager Alain Gonthier admits there is "a lot of work" to be done.
"It's going to take us a number of weeks to be able to get through it all," Gonthier said. "But we're going to be continuing the work until we have it all cleared out."
Gonthier says the city has been categorized into three levels based on the amount of debris.
Level One areas are areas where the debris cleanup can be addressed through weekly pickup, while Level Two will be areas that require "additional capacity" to cleanup waste. Gonthier says Level Three requires specialized equipment for some neighbourhoods, including the Pineglen neighbourhood.
"Where we've had to bring in large, specialized equipment to be able to move more material within the community," Gonthier said, adding it will take weeks to cleanup the storm.
GREEN BIN
Today will be the last day large bins will be set up at 15 locations for organic waste, and the city is wrapping up the "Green Bin Blitz" to collect rotten and spoiled food at homes.
Gonthier says 43 tonnes of organic waste has been collected from homes this week.
The locations for the giant bins to collect organic-waste are:
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn at 1500 Shea Rd.
- Navan Memorial Centre at 1295 Colonial Rd.
- Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre at 3320 Paul Anka Dr.
- Howard Darwin Centennial Arena at 1765 Merivale Rd.
- Minto Recreation Complex at 3500 Cambrian Rd.
- Walter Baker Sports Centre at 100 Malvern Dr.
- Osgoode Community Centre at 5660 Osgoode Main St.
- Orléans Library at 1705 Orléans Blvd.
- Lincoln Heights parking lot near Richmond Road and Croydon Ave.
- Greely Community Center at 1448 Meadow Dr.
- North Gower Client Service Centre at 2155 Roger Stevens Dr.
- Richmond Arena at 6095 Perth St.
- Constance Bay Community Center at 262 Len Purcell Dr.
- Sawmill Creek Community Centre at 3350 D’aoust Ave.
- Diamond Jubilee Park at 4008 Kelly Farm Dr.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police inaction moves to centre of Uvalde shooting probe
The actions -- or more notably, the inaction -- of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers has become the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried to shake European resolve Saturday to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
Truth tracker: Analyzing the World Economic Forum 'Great Reset' conspiracy theory
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos was met with justifiable criticisms and unfounded conspiracy theories.
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
Calling social conservatives dinosaurs was 'wrong terminology', says Patrick Brown
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says calling social conservatives 'dinosaurs' in a book he wrote about his time in Ontario politics was 'the wrong terminology.'
Hydro Ottawa says goal is to restore power to all customers by the end of the weekend
Hydro Ottawa says the goal is to restore power to "the bulk" of homes and businesses by the end of the weekend as crews enter "the last phase" of restoration efforts.
Remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could wait weeks for power restoration
A Hydro One spokesperson says some people living in remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could be waiting weeks to have power restored after last Saturday’s devastating and deadly storm.
B.C. speedboat driver arrested with 650kg of meth 'feared for his family's safety,' he told U.S. investigators
New details are emerging after a 51-year-old Alberta man was arrested aboard a speedboat that U.S. authorities say was carrying 650 kilograms of methamphetamine between Washington state and British Columbia.
FBI records on search for fabled gold raise more questions
A scientific analysis commissioned by the FBI shortly before agents went digging for buried treasure suggested that a huge quantity of gold could be below the surface, according to newly released government documents and photos that deepen the mystery of the 2018 excavation in remote western Pennsylvania.
Atlantic
-
Rough road to recovery for N.B. duty-free shop – still holding out hope border traffic will increase
A N.B. duty-free shop owner at the U.S.-Canada border says high fuel costs and lingering requirements at the border are hurting business.
-
How two N.S. Crown attorneys are fighting human trafficking in the province
Two special prosecutors tasked with taking on Nova Scotia's human trafficking cases are sharing some insight into what's currently happening in the province's courts.
-
Supreme Court decision could affect Justin Bourque’s sentence: Lawyer
The lawyer who represented a man who murdered three RCMP officers nearly eight years ago in Moncton, N.B., said a decision made by the Supreme Court of Canada Friday may potentially change his sentence.
Toronto
-
Three men arrested in human trafficking investigation of 18-year-old
Toronto police are announcing the arrest of three men in a more than six-month human trafficking investigation that involved an 18-year-old girl.
-
Coyote bites child in west end Toronto park: police
Police say a coyote bit a child in a west end Toronto park on Saturday afternoon.
-
One person dead after apartment fire in Toronto’s east end
A person is dead after a fire erupted in an apartment in the city’s east end Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Three things most likely to be legally challenged in Bill 96
Is it unconstitutional to make someone pay to get a legal document translated into French? One of Montreal's top lawyers thinks so, and pointed out two other things from Bill 96 that he thinks the courts would most easily find fault with.
-
Some Quebecers eligible for financial help after storm leaves thousands without power
Quebec announced special financial assistance to cover food losses suffered by those using social assistance programs following power outages.
-
Montreal students deck out skateboards for less fortunate children around the world
Around 2,500 boards are being decorated by Montreal-area students right now, as Skateboards for Hope delivers decks around the world.
Northern Ontario
-
Dozens of dogs and cats microchipped at Barkfest in North Bay
A long line of cars wrapped around the Humane Society's parking lot in North Bay Saturday morning as dozens of cats and dogs got microchipped.
-
Glencore to pay billion-dollar fine for corruption, bribery of foreign officials
Glencore International has pled guilty and agreed to pay US$1.186 billion in fines and penalties for corrupt practices in dealing with foreign governments.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 ICU occupancy in six months
Ontario health officials are reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 intensive care occupancy in six months as hospitalizations linked to the disease continue to decline.
London
-
Country music stars headline Woodstock Truck Show for Special Olympics Saturday
Special Olympian Chris Klein-Geltink knows exactly which truck he wants to be rewarded at the Woodstock Truck Show.
-
Hundreds in Southwestern Ontario walk to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society
Tony Paul had a hard time putting words together when speaking about his late wife Susan.
-
Community events planned to honour Afzaal family one year after attack
As the one year anniversary of the attack that killed four members of the Afzaal family approaches, members of the community along with the City of London have planned a number of commemorative events in the hopes of “continuing the healing.”
Winnipeg
-
Vacant Winnipeg building deemed a complete loss after early morning fire
A building located on Mayfair Avenue is being declared a complete loss after a fire broke out Saturday morning.
-
Demolition starts on fire damaged Kirkwood Block building
It’s been nearly four months since the historic Kirkwood Block caught fire and was left in ruins, but it is now starting to be taken down.
-
Students at Winnipeg school find body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division
Pembina Trails School Division is confirming to CTV News that a group of students found a body during community cleanup at École South Pointe School.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators gather outside Doug Ford’s rally in Kitchener
As Ford made his pitch to voters inside, outside, demonstrators weathered rain and thunder to speak out against his leadership.
-
Cambridge man arrested after firing pellet gun at police, slashing tires
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 63-year-old Cambridge man who slashed someone’s tires before shooting a pellet gun at officers and barricading himself inside an apartment.
-
Drugs and weapons seized in Paris, Ont. bust
Six people have been arrested after Brant County OPP executed a search warrant in the Broadway and William Street area of Paris, Ont.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampeders fans excited for first pre-season kickoff in 3 years
Fans of the Calgary Stampeders are breathing a sigh of relief and looking forward to watching pre-season football at McMahon Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2019.
-
Back on the track: Calgary high school athletes compete in city championships for first time since pandemic
More than 600 athletes from 29 schools competed Saturday in the first Calgary high school city championship competition since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
-
'A new beginning': Calgary family in need helped by local charity
A group of volunteers spent their Saturday morning outfitting a Calgary home with new appliances, furniture and food for a family in need.
Saskatoon
-
Early morning shooting incident leaves one dead: Prince Albert police
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
Fans can watch all Sask. teams during ‘Football Weekend’ in September
The Saskatchewan Roughriders along with other football teams in the province have declared a weekend in September as “Football Weekend” in the province.
-
Fire rips through Saskatoon apartment building overnight
A major fire ripped through a three-story Saskatoon apartment building in the 300 block of 108th Street W overnight on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Oilers preparing for Colorado Avalanche in NHL Western final
The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they've used two Game 1 mulligans along the way.
-
'They really foster community support': New café with a focus on supporting local
Felice Café has been open for just one month and local vendors are already seeing a boost in business because of it.
-
Rally outside courthouse supporting family of slain Métis hunters
Friends, family and supporters of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal gathered outside the Edmonton law courts Friday to sing and pray for justice.
Vancouver
-
Volunteers stepping up amid spike in Vancouver property crimes
Volunteers in Vancouver are stepping their efforts as the city continues to see a rise in property crimes.
-
Park board looking at how to 'reduce private vehicle traffic' in Stanley Park
Amid ongoing controversy over a temporary bike lane and after a long weekend that saw drivers frustrated -- the Vancouver Park Board is asking for feedback on how to decrease private vehicle traffic in Stanley Park.
-
Tentative agreement reached to end Sea to Sky transit strike
The months-long transit strike in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region may be coming to an end, after representatives from the union and the employer signed a tentative agreement Friday.
Regina
-
Yorkton’s Lobsterfest welcomes filmmakers from across Canada for a taste of Saskatchewan and the Maritimes
One of the Yorkton Film Festival’s (YFF) premier events has come and gone, as “Lobsterfest” kicked off Friday night from the Yorkton Wildlife Federation Clubhouse.
-
Fans can watch all Sask. teams during ‘Football Weekend’ in September
The Saskatchewan Roughriders along with other football teams in the province have declared a weekend in September as “Football Weekend” in the province.
-
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried to shake European resolve Saturday to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.