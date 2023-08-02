Hydro Ottawa crews to trim trees damaged by July 28 storm

A severe thunderstorm knocked down a tree branch on Fisher Avenue in Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) A severe thunderstorm knocked down a tree branch on Fisher Avenue in Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina