Huntsville, Ont. woman who went missing in April may be in Ottawa: OPP

Skye Summer, 61, was last in contact with her family on April 25 and was believed to still be in Huntsville at the time. OPP believe she may now be in the city of Ottawa or elsewhere in the Ottawa Valley. (OPP/handout) Skye Summer, 61, was last in contact with her family on April 25 and was believed to still be in Huntsville at the time. OPP believe she may now be in the city of Ottawa or elsewhere in the Ottawa Valley. (OPP/handout)

